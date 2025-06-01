The 'Mushroom Capital Of The World' Is A Cute Town Nestled In Pennsylvania's Countryside With Flavorful Charm

There's nothing Kennett Square loves more than a good mushroom. And if you want to join in on the fun, visit town during the annual Mushroom Festival. Typically held in September, you'll have a chance to indulge in a variety of mushroom-based foods and learn about the innovative techniques used to grow and harvest these glorious fungi. Thousands of visitors flock to town for the two-day event, which sprawls for a mile through the core of town.

If you can't make it to the festival, a nice alternative is Longwood Gardens. Open year-round, you'll enjoy seasonal flowers and décor as you stroll through the stunning 1,100-acre property. From Japanese flowering dogwood and the colorful Satsuki Azaleas to a sweeping hillside overgrown with trees and a stunning 19th-century conservatory, exploring its many gardens is the perfect way to unwind. In fact, Longwood Gardens earned a spot on our list of the best botanical gardens in America — so it's not one to miss.

Kennett Square is within a few hours of other charming locations, including Pennsylvania's "antiques capital," but there's plenty to keep you entertained right in town. On the east end of downtown is the quaint Square Pear Fine Art Gallery. Home to paintings, glasswork, jewelry, and other creations, it's a colorful spot to enjoy work by local artists. There's also the 106-acre Anson B. Nixon Park — hiking trails, ponds, streams, and even a disc golf course can be found within its boundaries.