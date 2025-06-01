The 'Mushroom Capital Of The World' Is A Cute Town Nestled In Pennsylvania's Countryside With Flavorful Charm
Tucked into the rolling Chester County countryside, about an hour west of Philadelphia, is the charming town of Kennett Square. Known as the "Mushroom Capital of the World," the town of just a few thousand people is responsible for an estimated 60% of the United States' mushrooms. It's also home to the splendid Longwood Gardens, where you can enjoy over 1,000 acres of meticulously maintained green spaces, waterscapes, and renowned architecture. Kennett Square is a unique destination in Pennsylvania, and it makes for an excellent day trip or weekend excursion from Philadelphia.
Along with plenty of natural beauty, Kennett Square has quite an eventful history. It was around even before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and its entire downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You'll find some great festivals taking place within these historic streets, including the ultra-popular Kennett Square Mushroom Festival. Whether you're seeking a relaxing weekend set among gardens, a lively festival atmosphere, or just want to spend a few hours in a cozy downtown district, Kennett Square is a delightful little slice of Pennsylvania.
Mushrooms and gardens in Kennett Square
There's nothing Kennett Square loves more than a good mushroom. And if you want to join in on the fun, visit town during the annual Mushroom Festival. Typically held in September, you'll have a chance to indulge in a variety of mushroom-based foods and learn about the innovative techniques used to grow and harvest these glorious fungi. Thousands of visitors flock to town for the two-day event, which sprawls for a mile through the core of town.
If you can't make it to the festival, a nice alternative is Longwood Gardens. Open year-round, you'll enjoy seasonal flowers and décor as you stroll through the stunning 1,100-acre property. From Japanese flowering dogwood and the colorful Satsuki Azaleas to a sweeping hillside overgrown with trees and a stunning 19th-century conservatory, exploring its many gardens is the perfect way to unwind. In fact, Longwood Gardens earned a spot on our list of the best botanical gardens in America — so it's not one to miss.
Kennett Square is within a few hours of other charming locations, including Pennsylvania's "antiques capital," but there's plenty to keep you entertained right in town. On the east end of downtown is the quaint Square Pear Fine Art Gallery. Home to paintings, glasswork, jewelry, and other creations, it's a colorful spot to enjoy work by local artists. There's also the 106-acre Anson B. Nixon Park — hiking trails, ponds, streams, and even a disc golf course can be found within its boundaries.
The best dining and lodging in Kennett Square
Kennett Square has plenty of excellent dining options — both with or without mushrooms. The Naked Olive is a delicious choice, as it's one of the most popular in the area and has an astounding 4.8 stars with nearly 800 Google Reviews. Pizza, pasta, flatbread, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes fill up its menu, and a warm and cozy atmosphere makes for a pleasant spot to refuel. Talula's Table, meanwhile, is an eclectic spot that operates as a gourmet market during the day, then transforms into an artisanal diner at night. Dinner reservations are hard to come by (they book up a year in advance), but keep your eyes peeled for cancellations or check out its daily market.
For fine dining, head over to 1906 at Longwood Gardens. With large glass windows overlooking Main Fountain Garden and a space designed by an award-winning architectural firm, it's a beautiful spot for a meal. Its menu is inspired by the "local landscape," with options such as Mushroom Wellington, and a long list of decadent wines from around the globe. Be sure to call ahead to make a reservation (you'll also need to purchase a Timed Admission Ticket).
Much like another Pennsylvania borough with rustic hiking trails, Kennett Square is home to some utterly charming hotels. The Bookhouse Hotel is right in the heart of downtown, offering four rooms and over 4,000 books across its many bookshelves. You can even rent the entire house if you're traveling with a large group, and it's undoubtedly one of the most unique ways to experience Kennett Square. Other nearby choices include the homey Fox Creek Farm Inn, the expansive grounds of Inn at Whitewing Farm, and the historic Kennett House, built in 1910.