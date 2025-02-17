A Small Riverfront Pennsylvania Borough Offers A Perfect Outdoor Escape With Uncrowded Trails
It's not hard to find beauty in Pennsylvania. Whether it's a picturesque overlook with skyline views of Pittsburgh or a lake hidden deep in the Poconos, the state isn't short of stunning scenery. One of the best places to explore its vibrant natural landscapes is Benton. Tucked away in the mountainous terrain three hours north of Philadelphia, the charming borough is home to the wonderful Ricketts Glen State Park and its many miles of trails.
Benton is shockingly small, with a population of around 500, but it makes up for the lack of amenities with rugged trails that aren't as busy as other larger destinations. You'll also find a handful of charming restaurants and a small river carving through downtown, turning Benton into a wonderful destination for a long, relaxing weekend retreat.
If you're seeking an epic Pennsylvania road trip, there's nothing wrong with flying into Philadelphia and making the long drive north. A closer option to Benton, however, is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, which is less than an hour away. But regardless of how you arrive, Benton is bound to please with its rugged trails and cozy small-town vibe.
Benton is home to Ricketts Glen State Park
Ricketts Glen State Park is the crown jewel of Benton. Spanning over 13,000 acres, it's home to 22 waterfalls and 26 miles of trails suitable for all skill levels. While Benton and this state park can be sleepy most of the year, popular trails can get crowded during peak hours in peak season — consider arriving early in the morning for a more peaceful experience.
One of the most challenging (but rewarding) hikes is the Falls Trail System. The entire network runs for more than 7 miles, granting views of 21 cascading waterfalls buried deep in the Glens Natural Area. If you don't want to do that much hiking across the rocky terrain, you'll find a shorter 3.2-mile loop that's just as scenic. This hike is widely considered one of the best in the region (how often can you see 21 waterfalls on a single trail?), so it's an adventure you won't want to miss during your time in Benton.
Though it's not as dramatic, Evergreen Trail is a better choice for less experienced hikers. The loop is just 1 mile long, winding you through similar terrain as the Falls Trail System and giving you excellent views of Adams Falls. As a bonus, you can take a self-guided nature tour during the hike by checking out the many signs and markers along the route. Looking for another cascade-bound adventure? Head two hours east to visit the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania.
Planning your trip to Benton, PA
There's no wrong time to visit Benton or Ricketts Glen, as the state park is open every day of the year. However, some trails are closed in the winter, including the iconic Falls Trail System, which is only open to experienced climbers and hikers sporting season-appropriate gear. However, visiting this time of year will treat you to a peaceful winter wonderland, so it could be ideal if you're searching for uncrowded adventures.
The Wandell Inn is arguably the most unique lodging option in Benton, as the lovely bed and breakfast has been remodeled to feature luxury rooms with a cozy atmosphere and modern amenities. Located on Main Street near several restaurants, it's a quick 12-minute drive to Ricketts Glen State Park. Beyond Wandell Inn, there are a handful of traditional hotels and motels in the surrounding towns. You could also consider Ricketts Glen Hotel if you want to be as close to the park as possible.
You can fuel up for your next hike at a handful of restaurants in Benton, including the Old Filling Station. This homestyle restaurant serves a hodgepodge of dishes, such as grilled cheese, taco salad, and cheeseburgers. Hoboken Sub Shop is another popular spot — sitting across Fishing Creek on the south side of downtown, you'll find not just subs on the menu but also pizza, salads, and desserts. There's even a small outdoor patio if you'd like to eat al fresco while looking out over the water.