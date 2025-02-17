A Small Riverfront Pennsylvania Borough Offers A Perfect Outdoor Escape With Uncrowded Trails

It's not hard to find beauty in Pennsylvania. Whether it's a picturesque overlook with skyline views of Pittsburgh or a lake hidden deep in the Poconos, the state isn't short of stunning scenery. One of the best places to explore its vibrant natural landscapes is Benton. Tucked away in the mountainous terrain three hours north of Philadelphia, the charming borough is home to the wonderful Ricketts Glen State Park and its many miles of trails.

Benton is shockingly small, with a population of around 500, but it makes up for the lack of amenities with rugged trails that aren't as busy as other larger destinations. You'll also find a handful of charming restaurants and a small river carving through downtown, turning Benton into a wonderful destination for a long, relaxing weekend retreat.

If you're seeking an epic Pennsylvania road trip, there's nothing wrong with flying into Philadelphia and making the long drive north. A closer option to Benton, however, is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, which is less than an hour away. But regardless of how you arrive, Benton is bound to please with its rugged trails and cozy small-town vibe.