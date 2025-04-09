Pennsylvania's 'Antiques Capital' Is A Charming Little Borough With Historic Charm And Fantastic Deals

Pennsylvania, full of historic cities and charming, small boroughs that offer outdoor escapes as well as fun, eccentric neighborhoods with lively downtowns, should be on any road trip itinerary. In the heart of Adams County, you'll find a perfect example of Pennsylvania's small-town charm: New Oxford, a quaint borough that offers a glimpse into the past, and some of the best antiques in the state. Known as Pennsylvania's "antiques capital," this is a dream destination for those looking to find a bargain or discover an unknown treasure in the most unexpected place. Blending old-world energy with modernity, New Oxford's charming antique shops, cozy cafes, and historic inns fuse past and present, allowing visitors to truly immerse themselves in the nostalgia of centuries past.

From exploring historic sites to searching for rare collectibles, New Oxford promises one of the most memorable times in Pennsylvania. New Oxford was established in the 18th century and became an important trade route between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where commerce and craftsmanship boomed. Its charming federal and Victorian-style buildings now house boutiques, cafes, and antique shops. So if you're a bargain-hunter or want to pick up a treasure from days gone by, make sure to stop in New Oxford, a one-of-a-kind cave of wonders.