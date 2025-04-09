Pennsylvania's 'Antiques Capital' Is A Charming Little Borough With Historic Charm And Fantastic Deals
Pennsylvania, full of historic cities and charming, small boroughs that offer outdoor escapes as well as fun, eccentric neighborhoods with lively downtowns, should be on any road trip itinerary. In the heart of Adams County, you'll find a perfect example of Pennsylvania's small-town charm: New Oxford, a quaint borough that offers a glimpse into the past, and some of the best antiques in the state. Known as Pennsylvania's "antiques capital," this is a dream destination for those looking to find a bargain or discover an unknown treasure in the most unexpected place. Blending old-world energy with modernity, New Oxford's charming antique shops, cozy cafes, and historic inns fuse past and present, allowing visitors to truly immerse themselves in the nostalgia of centuries past.
From exploring historic sites to searching for rare collectibles, New Oxford promises one of the most memorable times in Pennsylvania. New Oxford was established in the 18th century and became an important trade route between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where commerce and craftsmanship boomed. Its charming federal and Victorian-style buildings now house boutiques, cafes, and antique shops. So if you're a bargain-hunter or want to pick up a treasure from days gone by, make sure to stop in New Oxford, a one-of-a-kind cave of wonders.
New Oxford: the best place for vintage in USA
This charming town has become state-renowned as a great place for high-quality vintage discoveries. If you're into antiquing, you'll find precious heirlooms and affordable second-hand furniture here. And if you made the trip to Pennsylvania in search of rare collectibles, then certain places should be top of your list.
At the New Oxford Antique Center, you're sure to discover something special. At this sprawling must-visit antiques center, you'll find vintage furniture, jewelry, collectibles, and perhaps even some 19th-century art. This spot is also great for classy mid-century modern finds. Zelma's Emporium has an impressive selection of European and American antiques, as well as fine art and some rare collectibles. This is a great spot for serious collectors, as well as being a nice place to visit, located within a beautiful historic building. The shopping doesn't stop there; you'll find handcrafted goods and unique home accessories as well as vintage kitchenware at Unique Upscale Resale. Meanwhile, Frazier's Old Stuff also offers an eclectic mix of glassware, old memorabilia, and seasonal decor.
Good old fashioned Pennsylvania community spirit
To get to New Oxford, drive off Pennsylvania's Lincoln Highway. Just a short 15-minute drive east of Gettysburg, with the nearest airport being Gettysburg Regional Airport, New Oxford is conveniently placed for those planning a day trip around one of America's most-visited destinations where the important battle took place. Though New Oxford may be small, numerous events throughout the year bring the community together and make it larger than life. At the annual New Oxford Antique Market and Craft Show, which takes place in June, local dealers gather in a large outdoor antique marketplace to sell their wares. You'll undoubtedly find a gem here. Every October, there is the New Oxford Harvest Day and Parade which features artisans, live music, and local festivities.
New Oxford, is more than just an antiquing paradise; it's a town rich in history, charm, and community spirit, which offers a quaint escape and a refreshing break from the 21st century. So, next time you're planning a trip through south-central Pennsylvania, make sure to stop by for a quick shopping spree. If you're an antiques head, make sure to also visit the village of Adamstown, a bustling market paradise in Pennsylvania similarly known as "Antiques Capital, USA."