Missouri's 'Queen City Of The Ozarks' Is A Mountain Charmer Brimming With Big Flavors And Quirky Vibes
When it comes to America's heartland, Missouri cities such as Kansas City or St. Louis likely come to mind. However, nestled in the southwest corner of the Show Me State is a lesser-known gem of a city with a royal nickname. Springfield, a.k.a. the "Queen City of the Ozarks," is a bustling cultural hub. Probably the best-kept secret of this city is the creative food scene. No matter your palette's preferences, Springfield has you covered with over 800 restaurants to discover. Sure, there are American flavors, but also so many inventive takes on Asian, Dutch, Cuban, Jamaican, and Peruvian cuisine. Another standout feature of this unique city is its proximity to the Ozark Mountains. Covering portions of southwest and southeast Missouri, along with parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, this landscape of scenic rolling hills certainly doesn't disappoint.
Springfield is accessible from St. Louis via Intestate 44, or travelers can fly into the Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF). The historic downtown area buzzes with attractions, including the History Museum on the Square, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the Springfield Art Museum, and the NRA National Sporting Arms Museum. The city boasts a thriving nightlife and performing arts scene. It is also within easy driving distance of Missouri's finest outdoor attractions, including Table Rock Lake, a water sports wonderland with hidden beaches and clear water. Springfield has several claims to fame — it was home to the first Wild West shootout ever recorded and the birthplace of Route 66.
Get your kicks on Route 66 in Springfield
A national numbered highway system was mandated by the federal government in the 1920s, bringing the iconic Route 66 to life. The first stretch of this highway was created in Springfield, Missouri, solidifying its reputation as the birthplace of Route 66. The "Mother Road" passes through the city's Park Central Square and extends all the way to Santa Monica, California, covering roughly 2,400 miles.
A whole century has passed and one of the few remaining original stretches of the famous Route 66 can be found at the Springfield intersection of Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. Several Route 66 attractions can be viewed within this area of Springfield. The Route 66 Car Museum features antique vehicles from the 1890s, as well as cars owned by famous celebrities and vintage muscle cars. The Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center is a great place to start your adventure and delve into the city's history. If you plan to take a road trip on this storied route, be sure to stop in Chelsea, a small Oklahoma town on Route 66 with cute lodging and countryside beauty.
Activities, attractions, and restaurants in Springfield
As you explore Springfield's many attractions, be sure to fuel up at some of the crown jewels of the city's culinary scene. Though there are many highly-rated restaurants worth trying, Cafe Cusco is a Springfield favorite, serving up mouthwatering Peruvian dishes in one of the historic district's most beautiful buildings. Greek Belly is a popular spot for heaping platters of Greek cuisine made from traditional family recipes. Of course, no visit is complete without trying city's famous signature dish: Springfield-style cashew chicken.
For the lovers of the outdoors and nature, Springfield has plenty of activities and attractions that are sure to satisfy. There are a variety of hiking trails, wildlife viewing destinations, and scenic cave tours. Take a ride through Fantastic Caverns under the Ozark Mountains, the only cave in North America that offers a complete driving tour of its otherworldly rock formations on a Jeep-drawn tram. History buffs must pay a visit to Wilson's Creek National Battlefield, a preserved Civil War battleground with regular historical re-enactments and scenic picnic areas.
For close encounters with wildlife, head to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium. This museum boasts an aquarium that holds 1.5 million gallons of water, featuring 35,000 fish and exotic marine life, as well as immersive exhibits with mammals, reptiles, and birds. For an impressive day of unspoiled Ozark paradise, head to Dogwood Canyon Nature Park located roughly 54 miles south of Springfield.