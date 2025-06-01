Missouri's 'Queen City Of The Ozarks' Is A Mountain Charmer Brimming With Big Flavors And Quirky Vibes

When it comes to America's heartland, Missouri cities such as Kansas City or St. Louis likely come to mind. However, nestled in the southwest corner of the Show Me State is a lesser-known gem of a city with a royal nickname. Springfield, a.k.a. the "Queen City of the Ozarks," is a bustling cultural hub. Probably the best-kept secret of this city is the creative food scene. No matter your palette's preferences, Springfield has you covered with over 800 restaurants to discover. Sure, there are American flavors, but also so many inventive takes on Asian, Dutch, Cuban, Jamaican, and Peruvian cuisine. Another standout feature of this unique city is its proximity to the Ozark Mountains. Covering portions of southwest and southeast Missouri, along with parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, this landscape of scenic rolling hills certainly doesn't disappoint.

Springfield is accessible from St. Louis via Intestate 44, or travelers can fly into the Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF). The historic downtown area buzzes with attractions, including the History Museum on the Square, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the Springfield Art Museum, and the NRA National Sporting Arms Museum. The city boasts a thriving nightlife and performing arts scene. It is also within easy driving distance of Missouri's finest outdoor attractions, including Table Rock Lake, a water sports wonderland with hidden beaches and clear water. Springfield has several claims to fame — it was home to the first Wild West shootout ever recorded and the birthplace of Route 66.