Enjoy 'Unspoiled Ozark Paradise' At Missouri's Unique Canyon Park With Crystal Clear Waters & Hikes
Nestled in the heart of the Ozarks and spanning over 10,000 acres, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park offers hiking trails, wildlife tours, horseback riding, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The nature preserve is located in Lampe, Missouri, just a short 30-minute scenic drive from Branson, in an area of the Midwest that's become a tourist hotspot due to its unparalleled natural beauty.
From the moment you step into what Visit Missouri calls "unspoiled Ozark paradise," you're greeted by stunning views of limestone bluffs, cascading waterfalls, and aquamarine-colored lakes and streams. Dogwood Canyon Nature Park offers a unique blend of conservation and recreation, providing activities ranging from hiking and biking to educational programs about wildlife.
Described by one writer in The Oklahoman as reminiscent of the Garden of Eden, the nature park began its transformation in 1990 when Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops, started purchasing land for the park. The park made headlines when archaeological studies in the caves on the land unearthed ancient human remains. Wildlife enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover that in the winter of 2020, a white bison named Takoda was introduced to the American bison herd. Park officials hope this rare edition will serve as a powerful educational tool, highlighting the unique history of the American bison and the intricate conservation efforts that saved them from near-extinction.
Explore scenic trails on horseback, bike, or on foot
Dogwood Canyon's extensive trail system offers a perfect mix of paved paths and rugged trails. You'll find 6.5 miles of paved trails suitable for leisurely strolls or biking, ideal for beginners or those looking for an easy walk. For more adventurous hikers, the Hickory Ridge Trail provides a half-mile trek with moderate difficulty, winding through dense forests and offering panoramic views of the canyon's beauty.
Two miles of off-road trails add another layer of exploration, with routes that lead to hidden waterfalls and wildlife sightings. These trails immerse you in the untouched splendor of the Ozarks, making them a must-try for anyone looking to fully experience the great outdoors. Plus, bike rentals are available for an extra fee to explore the other nature trails. Another option for all skill levels is to book a horseback ride to explore the backroads of the Ozarks on a one-hour or 2.5-hour ride that also includes lunch.
Take in the wildlife and see Dogwood Canyon via tram
Dogwood Canyon Nature Park offers a diverse array of activities that let you fully immerse yourself in the beauty and history of the Ozarks. Visitors can take a variety of hands-on classes, like foraging and survival skills (both free with admission) to learn about wildflowers, edible plants, and medicinal herbs that have played a vital role in the traditions and practices of the Ozarks for generations.
Visitors can also enjoy seasonal wildlife viewing experiences, such as encounters with bald eagles, other birds of prey, white-tailed deer, foxes, beavers, and the occasional coyote, hosted by experts from local zoos. The park's Wildlife Tram Tours offer a narrated exploration of stunning bluffs, waterfalls, and a lake where you can feed some of the largest trout in the park. (Fishing them will cost you by the hour, though you won't need a license.) On this two-hour tour of the park, you'll also cross into Arkansas to observe some bison in the Bison-Elk Country pasture. Tripadvisor reviewers rave about it and suggest that the best way to experience Dogwood Canyon is by biking or taking the tram.
To enter the park, you must pay, but admission includes the fully operational mill, a conservation center, and a treehouse built by Animal Planet's Treehouse Masters. If you want to stay in the area, you can book at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, which calls itself "America's Premier Wilderness Resort," located only 17 miles from the park. Whether biking, hiking, or simply exploring, Dogwood Canyon delivers for nature lovers of all ages. The adventure doesn't stop there, either — Missouri offers ample opportunities to explore the great outdoors with 92 state parks and historic sites, such as Hawn State Park, full of canyons, cliffs, and creeks.