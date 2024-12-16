Enjoy 'Unspoiled Ozark Paradise' At Missouri's Unique Canyon Park With Crystal Clear Waters & Hikes

Nestled in the heart of the Ozarks and spanning over 10,000 acres, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park offers hiking trails, wildlife tours, horseback riding, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The nature preserve is located in Lampe, Missouri, just a short 30-minute scenic drive from Branson, in an area of the Midwest that's become a tourist hotspot due to its unparalleled natural beauty.

From the moment you step into what Visit Missouri calls "unspoiled Ozark paradise," you're greeted by stunning views of limestone bluffs, cascading waterfalls, and aquamarine-colored lakes and streams. Dogwood Canyon Nature Park offers a unique blend of conservation and recreation, providing activities ranging from hiking and biking to educational programs about wildlife.

Described by one writer in The Oklahoman as reminiscent of the Garden of Eden, the nature park began its transformation in 1990 when Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops, started purchasing land for the park. The park made headlines when archaeological studies in the caves on the land unearthed ancient human remains. Wildlife enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover that in the winter of 2020, a white bison named Takoda was introduced to the American bison herd. Park officials hope this rare edition will serve as a powerful educational tool, highlighting the unique history of the American bison and the intricate conservation efforts that saved them from near-extinction.