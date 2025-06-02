This South Carolina City Offers A Peaceful Escape From The Bustle With A Charming Town Square

When it comes to quaint and charming small towns, South Carolina seems to have more than its fair share of options. You can discover hidden gems practically everywhere on the map, like the eccentric and creative destination named the best small town of the south. Giving Aiken a run for its money is the equally historic and eclectic city of Abbeville.

Situated just east of the Savannah River and tucked into a small corner of the state, Abbeville offers a vacation full of peace and quiet. Given its relatively remote location, you don't have to worry about fighting through crowds of tourists to book a room, reserve a seat at a restaurant, or take photos of the city's main attractions.

Instead, Abbeville offers a quaint glimpse into South Carolina's past, particularly with its town square. If you're used to a towering and oppressive metropolis, Abbeville will seem like a whole new world. So, pack your bags and let's discover the secrets of this small town.