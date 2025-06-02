This South Carolina City Offers A Peaceful Escape From The Bustle With A Charming Town Square
When it comes to quaint and charming small towns, South Carolina seems to have more than its fair share of options. You can discover hidden gems practically everywhere on the map, like the eccentric and creative destination named the best small town of the south. Giving Aiken a run for its money is the equally historic and eclectic city of Abbeville.
Situated just east of the Savannah River and tucked into a small corner of the state, Abbeville offers a vacation full of peace and quiet. Given its relatively remote location, you don't have to worry about fighting through crowds of tourists to book a room, reserve a seat at a restaurant, or take photos of the city's main attractions.
Instead, Abbeville offers a quaint glimpse into South Carolina's past, particularly with its town square. If you're used to a towering and oppressive metropolis, Abbeville will seem like a whole new world. So, pack your bags and let's discover the secrets of this small town.
A quaint introduction to Abbeville, South Carolina
As with most South Carolina cities, Abbeville can trace its roots back to the 1700s. French settlers established the city in 1758, and it was officially incorporated in 1832. Abbeville also has the unique designation as the "Birthplace and Deathbed of the Confederacy." In 1860, a meeting of state leaders took place at what would come to be known as "Secession Hill." Shortly after, in 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis dissolved his cabinet at the Burt-Stark Mansion in the center of town.
You can explore Abbeville's rich history by touring the Burt-Stark Mansion and visiting other old buildings within the city. Some highlights include the Opera House and the main town square. The square is full of brick-lined streets and colorful buildings, and it can serve as a fantastic base from which to explore the rest of the city. Both the Opera House and the Burt-Stark Mansion are within walking distance.
Stores and restaurants also abound in Abbeville's historic district. Best of all, many of these businesses operate out of original brick buildings, such as the Livery Stable, an event venue. There's also Indigenous Underground, a restaurant and music venue with some of the best southern comfort food. If you want an old-fashioned tavern experience, you can try Brickyard Grill and Tavern or the Village Grill. If you're looking for more ethnic cuisine, there's Maria's Mexican, Thai Spice Kitchen, or China Kitchen, all on the same corner.
Incorporating Abbeville into your next South Carolina vacation
Although Abbeville provides a much-needed peaceful escape from modern life, it can be relatively hard to get to, especially if you're not currently in the American Southeast. If you're coming from afar, you'll have to fly into Greenville, a city with incredible fall festivities and foliage without the crowds. From there, it's about an 80-minute drive south.
As far as hotels go, there are two gorgeous options within the city. First is the Belmont Inn, which was built in 1903 and offers historic yet modern state rooms. Alternatively, there's the Veranda on Main, a luxury bed and breakfast experience on the northern side of the historic district. If you're looking for chain hotels, they're in nearby Greenwood, which is just a 20-minute drive east.
Beyond exploring Abbeville's history and brick buildings, you can venture out and see the rest of the South Carolina countryside. Greenwood is another South Carolina city with small-town vibes and a dazzling lake. Lake Greenwood State Park is the perfect place to relax and unwind, especially if you love sitting by the beach or engaging in watersports. Or, if you want more hiking trails and forests, you can venture into the nearby Long Cane Scenic Area.