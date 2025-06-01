A Little Riverfront Maine City Is Unexpectedly Known For Having One Of America's Highest Crime Rates

There's no time like the present to visit Maine, and the state is full of surprises year-round — just be sure to check what the best time of year to visit is based on your interests. From bustling coastal cities to quiet inland towns, you're bound to encounter postcard-worthy views — and, of course, you'll find the most mouthwatering places for a lobster roll.

About a 30-minute drive north of the state's capital, Augusta, lies Waterville, Maine — a charming riverfront city that unexpectedly ranks among the most crime-prone places in the country. According to a study by Neighborhood Scout, Waterville reports a crime rate of 34 incidents per 1,000 residents. That places it above 99% of communities in Maine and among the highest in the nation. The crimes examined include both property offenses and violent crimes, such as armed robbery, aggravated assault, rape, and murder.

The data, compiled from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies, is analyzed through Neighborhood Scout's crime risk profiling system. Although Waterville's population is just over 17,000 (per the U.S. Census Bureau), its crime rate surpasses that of many larger cities. In fact, local news outlets like WABI5 sometimes publish weekly arrest roundups, which just shows a reflection of how frequently incidents occur in the area.