A Little Lakefront Florida City Is Unexpectedly Regarded As One Of The Most Dangerous In America

Florida is known for its incredible beaches and snorkeling destinations as well as its theme parks and lively cities. But it also has a less popular side — one that includes small towns with intriguing stories. Located along the southern edge of Lake Okeechobes, Belle Glade seems to be a quiet city with deep agricultural roots. It has even earned the nickname of "Muck City" due to its soil, which is perfect for growing sugarcane.

Despite its beautiful lakeside setting, Belle Glade has gained an unexpected and alarming reputation: It ranks among the most dangerous cities in America. NeighborhoodScout's Security Gauge shows that it has high rates of violent and property crimes, completely contradicting the idyllic Florida image many travelers expect. But what's behind these statistics, and does Belle Glade have more to offer than its crime rate suggests?

Read on to explore the factors contributing to Belle Glade's crime rates, the city's unique attractions, and what travelers should know before visiting. Whether you're curious about its reputation, or looking for off-the-beaten-path destinations in Florida, here's what you need to know about Belle Glade.