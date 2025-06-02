'The World's Smallest Desert' Is In A Very Unexpected North American Destination

Have you ever seen white sand dunes set against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains? How about pine trees rising up out of the desert? If you want to feel the crunch of freshly fallen snow giving way to soft sand under your boots, then you need to travel to Carcross Desert in Yukon, Canada, and experience this real, remarkable, and totally unexpected place for yourself.

You're not entirely wrong if you're having a hard time picturing a desert in western Canada. While this place is often dubbed "the world's smallest desert," it actually gets too much rain on a yearly basis to officially be considered a desert. That doesn't stop it from looking like one, though, and the opportunity to see two completely contrasting landscapes simultaneously makes this spot well worth the journey.

Carcross Desert measures just a single square mile, but travelers from all around the globe make their way to this tiny pocket of the world in order to cross the shifting sands for themselves. It is a popular destination for hikers and sandboarders — just don't expect to be trekking on hard-packed trails. This place might not technically be a desert, but that doesn't make walking on the soft sand any easier.