The Capital Of Canada's Yukon Is A Town Brimming With Gold Rush History, Creative Vibes, And Wilderness Access
The capital city of one of Canada's northernmost territories is a surprisingly modern community of nearly 35,000 year-round residents that offers high-end dining and shopping and serves as the launching pad for some incredible outdoor adventures. Whitehorse, on the banks of the storied Yukon River, is situated in the Canadian province of Yukon and is one of the most prominent cities on the Alaska Highway. The city is rich in Klondike gold rush history and on the edges of some of the wildest country in North America, making it a mecca for outdoor adventures of all kinds.
Luckily, this city is also relatively easy to get to and is served by daily flights from Vancouver, the vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination for your first solo trip. Surrounded by rivers and wild forested peaks, Whitehorse is usually the first stop for any Yukon adventure. And while the sporting opportunities are plentiful, this city is more than just a supply station. It boasts a vibrant downtown and offers hiking and biking trails that follow the stunning Yukon and Takhini rivers. Some trails, like Grey Mountain, even offer 360-degree views of the surrounding area. For history buffs, Whitehorse is also a great home base for those who want to dive into the Klondike gold-rush lore of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Whitehorse is the home base for trophy-seeking anglers and hunters
The Yukon and the Takhini rivers split just north of Whitehorse. Because of this, the area has a lot of great fishing. For trophy lake trout and northern pike anglers, the area boasts a number of stunning, spruce-lined lakes and fishing lodges within an easy drive of Whitehorse. For fly fishers, the southern Yukon is ripe with opportunity for plus-size Arctic grayling and, west of town in the Kathleen River system, anglers can chase the Yukon's only native population of rainbow trout. And, given that Whitehorse is on the Alaska Highway, motorists driving through the area will cross over dozens of fishable rivers and streams that are home to Arctic grayling and, in some cases, even bull trout.
For hunters, fall in the Yukon is a special time. The Yukon is home to both black and grizzly bears, as well as wood bison, elk, woodland caribou and both dusky and spruce grouse. Visiting hunters are likely going to be best served by lining up a hunting expedition with a local outfitter — there are several in and around Whitehorse. The hunting regulations in the area can be a little bit complex, so seeking the advice of an outfitter or a guide is a very good idea. Also, fall travelers using Whitehorse as a home base will find that the area around the city, just like the area around Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, is one of Canada's best places to view the Northern Lights.
Don't overlook the city, its history, and its very cool northern vibe
Today, visitors can catch a history lesson about Whitehorse's colorful mining past by visiting the McBride Museum in the city's downtown. Here, guests can check out a few displays of Yukon gold and then explore the outdoor art murals that tell the story of the town's Gold Rush past. Visitors to Whitehorse who might be expecting a remote northern city that's blanketed in snow and ice seven months out of the year will be surprised at the community's vibrant downtown and its great dining and shopping scene. In fact, Downtown Whitehorse is home to creative gift shops, galleries and emporiums, as well as several hotels. The downtown area is also quite walkable, and it's easy to wander down by the Yukon River, where tourists can check out the S.S. Klondike, a historic steam-powered paddlewheeler that used to traverse the Yukon River before the dams were built along its course.
After a day spent exploring the city, Whitehorse might surprise some visitors with a very robust dining scene. Check out the Railworks Lounge inside the Raven Inn & Suites — the steamed Arctic char is to die for. There are also some great bars and breweries downtown worth checking out during a stop in Whitehorse, like the well-reviewed Yukon Brewing Company and Woodcutter's Blanket Bar. Visitors will find the city welcoming, and there's lots to do, both in town and in the wilds of the Yukon on the community's doorstep. As far as vibrant northern territorial cities go in Canada, Whitehorse is right up there with Yellowknife, which sits on Great Slave Lake, North America's deepest lake and a scenic Canadian gem with clear water and islands.