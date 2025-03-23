The Capital Of Canada's Yukon Is A Town Brimming With Gold Rush History, Creative Vibes, And Wilderness Access

The capital city of one of Canada's northernmost territories is a surprisingly modern community of nearly 35,000 year-round residents that offers high-end dining and shopping and serves as the launching pad for some incredible outdoor adventures. Whitehorse, on the banks of the storied Yukon River, is situated in the Canadian province of Yukon and is one of the most prominent cities on the Alaska Highway. The city is rich in Klondike gold rush history and on the edges of some of the wildest country in North America, making it a mecca for outdoor adventures of all kinds.

Luckily, this city is also relatively easy to get to and is served by daily flights from Vancouver, the vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination for your first solo trip. Surrounded by rivers and wild forested peaks, Whitehorse is usually the first stop for any Yukon adventure. And while the sporting opportunities are plentiful, this city is more than just a supply station. It boasts a vibrant downtown and offers hiking and biking trails that follow the stunning Yukon and Takhini rivers. Some trails, like Grey Mountain, even offer 360-degree views of the surrounding area. For history buffs, Whitehorse is also a great home base for those who want to dive into the Klondike gold-rush lore of the 19th and 20th centuries.