Rick Steves Reveals How To Enjoy The Popular Greek Island Of Crete Without Disappointing 'Swarms' Of Crowds

Though Crete is a quintessential getaway of sun, food, and beaches, Greece's largest island unfortunately succumbs to overcrowding — and that's not exactly the most idyllic set-up for a peaceful vacation. Travel pro Rick Steves knows this predicament well. "Swarms of tourists flock to the Greek island of Crete," he writes on his website. "Many leave, disappointed by the crowds." Steves, whose top travel tips have always been a globe-trotter's North Star, shares a crowd-avoidance strategy that involves hiking shoes instead of swimsuits: a day's hike through the Gorge of Samaria. An overnight boat from Athens takes you to the northern Cretan prefecture Hania (Chania), Steves' suggested starting and end point for this stunning 10-mile hike that reveals rich landscapes, deserted farmhouses, Cretan wildlife, and the spectacular cliffs and rocks.

Being one of the best Greek islands to visit during the summer, the gorge — open from May to October — can get its fair share of foot traffic during the summer. To beat the crowds and the heat, Steves suggests an early start. The first bus departing at 5 a.m. for Xyloskalo will have you at the hike's starting point for Gorge of Samaria's 7 a.m. opening. This allows you to begin the challenging hike while "the air is crisp, the fresh blue sky is cool, and most of the gorge has yet to see the sun," according to Steves.

By midday there may be more hikers along the route, so for even more solitude Steves advises taking a picnic break by the stream at the gorge's floor or along its side to strategically let the other hikers overtake you. This gives you the renewed energy — and lighter backpack — to tackle the remaining eight miles of the trek, which culminates at the coastal village of Agia Roumeli.