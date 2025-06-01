Nestled In Utah's San Rafael Swell Is A Sandstone Canyon With Easy Access And Vibrant Towering Walls

There's no shortage of spectacular landscapes in Southern Utah, but one area that tends to fly under the radar is the San Rafael Swell. The San Rafael Swell is nearly 3,000 square miles of rugged terrain in south-central Utah offering impressive natural scenery and unusual geological features that rival those found in Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks — but without the crowds. This area is filled with unusual geological features, which is under the purview of the Bureau of Land Management, formed between 40 and 70 million years ago when tectonic forces beneath the Earth's surface moved layers of rock upwards. Over time, erosion sculpted the massive dome into an array of dramatic sandstone cliffs, otherworldly rock formations called "hoodoos," and intricate slot canyons.

Crack Canyon is one of those slot canyons running through the San Rafael Swell. It provides a quieter, slightly more challenging alternative to other popular slot canyon hikes in the area like Little Wild Horse and Bell Canyons and Ding and Dang Canyon. The 5-mile out-and-back trail begins with an easy walk along a road through a wide canyon. The real adventure begins about a mile in, when the canyon walls start to narrow and there are several small drops to navigate. From there, the canyon continues to widen and narrow at various intervals, punctuated by the occasional rock scramble. Near the end of the trail, there's an especially narrow section with an approximately 10-foot vertical drop. While there may be ropes here to help you climb down, most hikers turn around at this point and head back out. Regardless, the twisting passageways and incredible canyon views will provide plenty of excitement while exploring Crack Canyon.