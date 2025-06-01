Nestled In Utah's San Rafael Swell Is A Sandstone Canyon With Easy Access And Vibrant Towering Walls
There's no shortage of spectacular landscapes in Southern Utah, but one area that tends to fly under the radar is the San Rafael Swell. The San Rafael Swell is nearly 3,000 square miles of rugged terrain in south-central Utah offering impressive natural scenery and unusual geological features that rival those found in Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks — but without the crowds. This area is filled with unusual geological features, which is under the purview of the Bureau of Land Management, formed between 40 and 70 million years ago when tectonic forces beneath the Earth's surface moved layers of rock upwards. Over time, erosion sculpted the massive dome into an array of dramatic sandstone cliffs, otherworldly rock formations called "hoodoos," and intricate slot canyons.
Crack Canyon is one of those slot canyons running through the San Rafael Swell. It provides a quieter, slightly more challenging alternative to other popular slot canyon hikes in the area like Little Wild Horse and Bell Canyons and Ding and Dang Canyon. The 5-mile out-and-back trail begins with an easy walk along a road through a wide canyon. The real adventure begins about a mile in, when the canyon walls start to narrow and there are several small drops to navigate. From there, the canyon continues to widen and narrow at various intervals, punctuated by the occasional rock scramble. Near the end of the trail, there's an especially narrow section with an approximately 10-foot vertical drop. While there may be ropes here to help you climb down, most hikers turn around at this point and head back out. Regardless, the twisting passageways and incredible canyon views will provide plenty of excitement while exploring Crack Canyon.
How to get to Crack Canyon
If you're doing a road trip through Utah's five national parks, you're likely to end up driving right through the San Rafael Swell without even realizing it. The Swell is a nearly four-hour drive from Salt Lake City, and nearly a six-hour drive from Las Vegas. This vast area is bisected by Interstate 70 in Southern Utah, with the northern half of the Swell north of the interstate and the rest, including Crack Canyon, to the south. The Swell also encompasses the wonderful Goblin Valley, an underrated state park that has you covered for outdoor adventures, and the San Rafael Reef.
To get to Crack Canyon, follow Highway 24 south from the junction with I-70 just west of Green River, one of Utah's cutest waterfront cities. From Highway 24, turn onto the road towards Goblin Valley and continue west for about 7.2 miles until you reach an unmarked road leading off to the left. Follow this road, called the Behind The Reef Road, until you get to a parking lot where there will be a sign denoting the Crack Canyon trailhead.
The best time to visit and other tips for exploring the San Rafael Swell
The San Rafael Swell and Crack Canyon are located in Utah's high desert which can be extremely hot in the summer, so it's best to visit in the spring, fall, or even the winter when temperatures are more moderate. No matter when you choose to visit, start your hike in the early morning or late afternoon, when the sun isn't directly overhead. Always check the weather before heading out, as flash floods can occur with little warning in Utah's slot canyons. If you're hiking alone, be sure to follow these tips to stay safe.
While dogs are allowed in the San Rafael Swell, the steep drops and scrambles in Crack Canyon can pose a challenge for even the most agile pups. Most visitors who hike this trail with their dogs turn back about 2 miles in, when they reach the first considerable drop. There are numerous other trails throughout the San Rafael Swell that are better suited to dogs, including other slot canyon hikes like the Little Wild Horse and Bell Canyon loop, which is also more family-friendly. Or, head over to Goblin Valley State Park where you can spend an entire day wandering through canyons of otherworldly rock formations called "hoodoos" or "goblins."
The San Rafael Swell, despite being easily accessible from major highways, has few amenities, so pack plenty of food, water, and any other supplies you may need for your visit. If you'd like to stay in the area, Goblin Valley State Park has a developed campground, but it books up early. There are also several first-come, first-serve BLM-managed campgrounds within the Swell, but you also have the option of "free camping," also called dispersed or primitive camping on public land in the area.