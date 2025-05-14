One Of Utah's Cutest Riverfront Cities Is Surrounded By Scenic Canyons Near Three Iconic National Parks

Just over 180 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, which has one of the easiest airports to navigate in all of the U.S., Green River, Utah, is a paddle enthusiast's dream. The city's namesake is the 730-mile-long Green River that runs through the city, providing access to canoe trips through the area's canyons and buttes. Green River is accessible from the east or west by car via I-70, which runs directly through the city, but if you're up for "America's Greatest Train Journey," Amtrak's California Zephyr stops right in town.

Green River has unique attractions like Crystal Geyser, a cold-water geyser 10 miles south of the downtown, or land art installations at the 75-acre Monument Hill Sculpture Park. With trails along the Green River and canyons as far as the eye can see, it's no surprise Green River is a stone's throw from three of Utah's five national parks: Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef.

Just an hour from Arches and Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah, and an hour and a half from Capitol Reef, Green River is the perfect base for at least part of your unforgettable road trip to Utah's national parks. Green River also has accommodation options for everyone with a variety of budget motels and mid-range hotels, with average nightly stays typically between $60 to $150. With locally famous restaurants like Ray's Tavern and coffee shops like Green River Coffee Co, you'll find this cozy city has everything you'll need to fuel your excursion.