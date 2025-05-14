One Of Utah's Cutest Riverfront Cities Is Surrounded By Scenic Canyons Near Three Iconic National Parks
Just over 180 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, which has one of the easiest airports to navigate in all of the U.S., Green River, Utah, is a paddle enthusiast's dream. The city's namesake is the 730-mile-long Green River that runs through the city, providing access to canoe trips through the area's canyons and buttes. Green River is accessible from the east or west by car via I-70, which runs directly through the city, but if you're up for "America's Greatest Train Journey," Amtrak's California Zephyr stops right in town.
Green River has unique attractions like Crystal Geyser, a cold-water geyser 10 miles south of the downtown, or land art installations at the 75-acre Monument Hill Sculpture Park. With trails along the Green River and canyons as far as the eye can see, it's no surprise Green River is a stone's throw from three of Utah's five national parks: Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef.
Just an hour from Arches and Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah, and an hour and a half from Capitol Reef, Green River is the perfect base for at least part of your unforgettable road trip to Utah's national parks. Green River also has accommodation options for everyone with a variety of budget motels and mid-range hotels, with average nightly stays typically between $60 to $150. With locally famous restaurants like Ray's Tavern and coffee shops like Green River Coffee Co, you'll find this cozy city has everything you'll need to fuel your excursion.
Outdoor adventures and local gems to discover in Green River
From your base camp at Green River, you'll be able to explore more than just the area's national parks. The Colorado River Trail Expeditions offers rafting trips through Desolation and Cataract Canyons launching from Green River. Holiday River Expeditions also offers river-running tours of the stunning Labyrinth and Westwater Canyons from the town.
For a deep dive into the area's natural wonders, head to the John Wesley Powell River History Museum which offers exhibits on the Colorado Plateau and the evolution of the region's river culture. If you're up for a more active venture, Green River State Park offers a nine-hole golf course on the water. The park also doubles as a launch point for a self-guided float down the Green River through Labyrinth and Stillwater Canyons, and a spot for premiere catch-and-release fishing of unique native fish like the Colorado pikeminnow.
If you happen to be visiting Green River in September, you'll become familiar with another of the area's traditions, Green River's famous Melon Days. The annual festival has been a tradition for more than a century, with a town parade and the Melon Carving Contest. Make it to the two-day festival to experience local melon growers serving up some of the town's most delicious melon varieties.
Refuel in Green River after venturing to nearby national parks
Whether you're camping at the Green River State Park Campground or staying at one of the area's hotels, Green River is the perfect jumping-off point for a tour of the nearby canyons and parks, but the town itself is also full of hidden gems. Before taking in all the area has to offer, visit Tamarisk, one of Green River's classic American-style restaurants along the Green River. Tamarisk has a delicious breakfast menu and an in-house coffee shop, Swell Coffee, with signature drinks to give you the energy to take on the day.
If thrift shopping is your method of relaxation between outdoor adventures, Green River has multiple spots worth checking out. Twice Upon a Time is a thrift and upcycle shop in Green River whose mission is to support the Humane Society of Moab. The Green River Thrift Store is a local nonprofit thrift shop that even sells second-hand outdoor gear.
Because Green River is centrally located, opt for a stop at Ray's Tavern for a relaxing post-hike dinner. Opened in 1943, Ray's Tavern is known for its charbroiled burgers and local Utah craft ales. A trip to the area's three National Parks is incomplete without a stop at this iconic American-style burger joint. If you're craving authentic Mexican cuisine, stop by the Tacos La Pasadita food truck along Green River's Main Street or opt for dining at La Veracruzana, which makes its home in an old cinema.