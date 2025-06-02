Utah's Canyon On The Green River Offers One Of The Best Wilderness Adventure Vacations For Families

Some of the nation's most beautiful, rewarding destinations hide behind appalling names. Behold Dead Horse Point, which sounds like a location for a horror film but is actually an underrated Utah State Park with iconic views that are like the Grand Canyon but with no crowds. Or the devilish yet gorgeous Hells Canyon, a forbidding and remote wilderness adventure ... whose landscape is carved by the equally diabolical-sounding Snake River. Add Utah's Desolation Canyon to the list, a seemingly depressing destination that actually offers one of the best wilderness adventure vacations for families.

The canyon's name becomes understandable when you first encounter its imposing, harsh presence; "Happy Sunshine Smiley Rainbow Canyon" clearly wasn't an option, though regulars often shorten the name to "Deso." It's the stark environment, well removed from civilization, that gives Desolation Canyon its charm. The same erosive forces that gouged the Earth's surface also helped create epic rapids and sun-warmed sandbars that encourage days of barefoot living, with ample light during the day and crystal-clear skies at night.

The name is also a misnomer. The canyon has been many things throughout its history, but desolate isn't one of them. Even short hikes just off the river reveal pictographs and petroglyphs left behind by the various tribes that have called Desolation Canyon home over the centuries. Black bears, bighorn sheep, and a whole host of wildlife live there as well. Famous American outlaws such as Butch Cassidy and Josie Bassett used the canyon as a hideout. You'll experience plenty of sensations during your visit; isolation won't be one of them.