One Of Nevada's Most Historic Towns Is A Hidden Gem With River Views, Vibrant Streets, And Old West Vibes

Dayton's history begins in 1849 when a frontier guide named Abner Blackburn discovered gold at the mouth of what is today Gold Creek. However, the town's origins date back some time before that. Dayton's position at a crucial bend of the Carson River made it a vital stopping point for travelers heading west towards California. In fact, the spot was known as "Ponderer's Rest," as travelers would decide whether to keep going or stay put and settle somewhere close to the river. It was during this pit stop that Blackburn accidentally discover gold, which led to one of many gold rushes in the West.

Dayton's heyday was between 1849 and the Civil War, as people flocked to the area hoping to strike it rich. Chinese residents were hired to work at the gold mines in Dayton, and at one time, the town was actually called Chinatown. The town was eventually renamed to Dayton in honor of John Day, the surveyor who laid out the city. Remnants of this period are still standing today, such as the Odeon Saloon. Built in 1863, the historic bar hosted luminaries like Mark Twain and served as a filming location in "The Misfits" starring Marilyn Monroe. There's also the Union Hotel, built around the same time and undergoing renovations to reopen to the public.

If you want to explore more of Dayton's mining history, visit Dayton State Park, where you can see the ruins of the Rock Point Mill, one of the first mills in the area. Also worth exploring is the Sutro Tunnel, home to a historic mining tunnel and heritage buildings. The Historical Society of Dayton Valley operates several museums in town, including an old schoolhouse, jail, firehouse, and chapel.