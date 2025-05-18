One Of Nevada's Friendliest Areas Is A Quiet Lakeside Valley Known For Extraordinary Outdoor Adventure

As the seventh largest state with 110,622 square miles, Nevada offers diverse topography that's prime for exploration. The Silver State is home to the most mountain ranges of any of the contiguous 48 states, with over 300, including 42 peaks over 11,000 feet or higher. Nestled at the base of those peaks are lush valleys and lakes, particularly in the northern section of the state. In the northwest corner sits Washoe Valley, with the Carson Range of the Sierra Nevada mountains to the east and the Virginia Range to the west. It also connects to Reno, the walkable hub of foot, art and outdoor fun, with Carson City. The 66 square miles of the Washoe Valley are known as one of the friendliest and quiet areas in the state, and for the exceptional outdoor adventure opportunities.

The Valley's original inhabitants were the Washoe tribe of Native Americans, from which it got its name. Mormons were some of the first white settlers in 1859, and the discovery of gold and silver brought more people to the valley. It housed nine mills during the height of the Comstock Lode mining boom, which took place in the nearby Virginia City, which is full of quirky western charm, ghost walks, and a renowned main street. The Virginia & Truckee Railroad used the valley to transport goods, and although a 1950 fire ripped through a canyon, there are still visible remains of the railroad's bridges and trestles. Washoe Valley has earned its reputation as Nevada's friendliest area — According to Nextdoor users — because of its rural setting, access to trails, affordability, and proximity to Washoe Lake. Washoe Lake State Park has also been listed on USA Today's 10 Best List for the greater Lake Tahoe basin.