One Of Nevada's Friendliest Areas Is A Quiet Lakeside Valley Known For Extraordinary Outdoor Adventure
As the seventh largest state with 110,622 square miles, Nevada offers diverse topography that's prime for exploration. The Silver State is home to the most mountain ranges of any of the contiguous 48 states, with over 300, including 42 peaks over 11,000 feet or higher. Nestled at the base of those peaks are lush valleys and lakes, particularly in the northern section of the state. In the northwest corner sits Washoe Valley, with the Carson Range of the Sierra Nevada mountains to the east and the Virginia Range to the west. It also connects to Reno, the walkable hub of foot, art and outdoor fun, with Carson City. The 66 square miles of the Washoe Valley are known as one of the friendliest and quiet areas in the state, and for the exceptional outdoor adventure opportunities.
The Valley's original inhabitants were the Washoe tribe of Native Americans, from which it got its name. Mormons were some of the first white settlers in 1859, and the discovery of gold and silver brought more people to the valley. It housed nine mills during the height of the Comstock Lode mining boom, which took place in the nearby Virginia City, which is full of quirky western charm, ghost walks, and a renowned main street. The Virginia & Truckee Railroad used the valley to transport goods, and although a 1950 fire ripped through a canyon, there are still visible remains of the railroad's bridges and trestles. Washoe Valley has earned its reputation as Nevada's friendliest area — According to Nextdoor users — because of its rural setting, access to trails, affordability, and proximity to Washoe Lake. Washoe Lake State Park has also been listed on USA Today's 10 Best List for the greater Lake Tahoe basin.
Getting to Know Washoe Valley, Nevada
Getting to the Washoe Valley is easy by airplane, as the Reno-Tahoe International Airport is 18 miles from New Washoe City in the heart of the Valley. It's about a 2.5 hour drive from Sacramento and a mere 34 miles from the shores of Lake Tahoe. By car, you'll take the U.S. Highway 395 or Interstate 580, which lead to the 30 mile Washoe Valley Nevada State Scenic Byway. The Washoe Valley Alliance website offers a downloadable map, and it lists historic sites along the way. During summer months, watch out for the Washoe Zephyr, a crazy wind phenomenon that can close the highway and knock down some structures.
The Bowers Mansion in New Washoe City is a family-friendly attraction that's open on weekends seasonally from late May to late October, where you can tour the home of the former mining family. Adjacent to the mansion is a public swimming pool to cool off during hot summers, as part of the greater Bowers Mansion Regional Park. The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City is also family-friendly and offers interactive exhibits, art and science programs, and storytelling. It's open every day except Mondays and major holidays with a small admission fee. You'll want to visit Casale Halfway Club in Reno, one of Nevada's oldest restaurants, for top rated Italian food — it's known for its friendly staff and stellar atmosphere.
There's no shortage of accommodation options within the Valley and its cities. Ranked in USA Today's 10 Best list for the Lake Tahoe area, the Deer Run Ranch Bed & Breakfast offers two rooms and a full breakfast surrounded by mountain and lake views, a natural pond, and possible deer sightings. Sites like VRBO, and AirBnB offer a variety of vacation rental listings for the Valley as well.
Explore outdoor recreation activities in Washoe Valley
Anchored by the peaks of the 5,000 foot high Slide Mountain and Mount Rose, the tallest peak in Washoe County to the west, Washoe Valley is an outdoor enthusiast's dream. Situated in between is the aforementioned Washoe Lake State Park, which will fit the bill for outdoor recreation year round. Surrounded by a portion of the 5,800 acre Washoe Lake, the park's 3,775 acres are available for fishing, hiking, equestrian activity, water sports, and camping. Watercraft including boats and kayaks can be launched from three locations inside the park, with windsurfing being popular due to the valley's high winds. You can camp inside the park at a choice of 49 sites, including RV friendly sites (maximum 45 feet), with access to showers and utility usage. Park fees as of this writing are just $5 per car for Nevada-plated cars, and $10 per car for other states.
AllTrails shares the best hiking trails in Washoe Valley (34 in all) for any level of hiker, including kid-friendly routes and several easy nature trails. Inside the park, the 1.3 mile loop moderately challenging Deadman's Overlook Trail is considered the favorite by AllTrails users, along Dead Man's Creek. This is followed by the 1.7 mile Deadman's Loop Trail, which features some paved sections, offering potential wildlife glimpses and scenic landscapes.
During winter months, the two peaks together operate as the Mount Rose Ski Area, with 1,200 acres of ski runs located at 8,260 feet, Tahoe's highest base elevation, and a budget friendly price. For more outdoor recreation and hot springs action, venture to Genoa, Nevada's oldest town, for charm and mountain views, which is 27 miles from New Washoe City.