This Popular Beach In America Has The Highest Bacteria Rate (And Tourists Keep Flocking To It)

Hawaii is the kind of dream getaway that ends up on a vision board. You picture yourself sipping from coconuts, surrounded by vibrant hibiscus, and sinking your toes into turquoise water so clear it looks unreal. Unfortunately, many travelers fail to do their research, and like any coastal state in America, there are some places where you should proceed with caution. The particular shoreline in question is Kahalu'u Beach in Oahu. While there are some amazing experiences you'll only ever have in Oahu, you'll want to check the cleanliness of its postcard-worthy shoreline. Tourists continue to visit, as this area is the ultimate swimming and snorkeling destination on Hawaii's Big Island, but underneath the surface, it's hiding a huge problem: bacteria.

The Surfrider Foundation collected samples from various Hawaiian beaches, including Kahalu'u's. When the group released its 2024 Clean Water Report, Kahalu'u Beach reportedly had a high bacteria rate of 92%. As the report explains, the high bacteria rate refers to the "percentage of samples collected that fail to meet the state health standard for recreational waters." Among the shorelines measured, Kahalu'u Beach had the highest concentration of bacteria. Stormwater runoff contributes a lot to this pollution, and the bacteria lurking in these waters can pose serious health risks to humans, from skin infections to gastrointestinal illness.