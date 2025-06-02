California's Tiny Town Hidden In The Redwoods Is An Unlikely 'Michelin Magnet' With A Hot Foodie Scene

The San Francisco Bay Area is a well-established gastronomic hub. Here, you'll discover the best restaurants in California and the buzzed-about foodie capital of America. A little over an hour from San Francisco is Forestville, a tiny town in the Redwoods with a hot culinary scene. This destination is located in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, drawing outdoor and nature enthusiasts. However, as noted by SFGate, Forestville has become known as a "Michelin magnet." Why, you ask? Many eateries in the area have been established by those who have been previously employed by Michelin-starred institutions.

This includes Canneti Roadhouse Italiana and Bazaar Sonoma (BaSo), both situated on Front Street. Canneti Roadhouse Italiana is the brainchild of Chef Francesco Torre. He transformed an 1800s-era structure into a now top-rated restaurant, hailed by reviewers on Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google. This spot, closed Wednesdays, serves dishes like rigatoni with wild boar sausage, roasted Italian hen, and lasagna. "Truly exceptional food. Unique, interesting, flavorful," wrote an individual on Google.

Just feet away from Canneti Roadhouse Italiana is Bazaar Sonoma (BaSo), a collaboration between Chef Sean Quan, who once worked for the Michelin-starred Bay Area eatery SingleThread, and his wife, Jenny Phan. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, the Asian restaurant opened in 2024 and features items like wonton noodle soup and spicy pork dumplings. In fact, it was once named one of the best new restaurants in Sonoma County by Sonoma Magazine. Simply put, Front Street — and the rest of Forestville, for that matter — is a delectable retreat for food lovers.