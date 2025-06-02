California's Tiny Town Hidden In The Redwoods Is An Unlikely 'Michelin Magnet' With A Hot Foodie Scene
The San Francisco Bay Area is a well-established gastronomic hub. Here, you'll discover the best restaurants in California and the buzzed-about foodie capital of America. A little over an hour from San Francisco is Forestville, a tiny town in the Redwoods with a hot culinary scene. This destination is located in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, drawing outdoor and nature enthusiasts. However, as noted by SFGate, Forestville has become known as a "Michelin magnet." Why, you ask? Many eateries in the area have been established by those who have been previously employed by Michelin-starred institutions.
This includes Canneti Roadhouse Italiana and Bazaar Sonoma (BaSo), both situated on Front Street. Canneti Roadhouse Italiana is the brainchild of Chef Francesco Torre. He transformed an 1800s-era structure into a now top-rated restaurant, hailed by reviewers on Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google. This spot, closed Wednesdays, serves dishes like rigatoni with wild boar sausage, roasted Italian hen, and lasagna. "Truly exceptional food. Unique, interesting, flavorful," wrote an individual on Google.
Just feet away from Canneti Roadhouse Italiana is Bazaar Sonoma (BaSo), a collaboration between Chef Sean Quan, who once worked for the Michelin-starred Bay Area eatery SingleThread, and his wife, Jenny Phan. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, the Asian restaurant opened in 2024 and features items like wonton noodle soup and spicy pork dumplings. In fact, it was once named one of the best new restaurants in Sonoma County by Sonoma Magazine. Simply put, Front Street — and the rest of Forestville, for that matter — is a delectable retreat for food lovers.
Eat up and wine down in Forestville, California
Canneti Roadhouse Italiana and Bazaar Sonoma (BaSo) are Front Street highlights, but not the only places where a foodie can feast in Forestville. At Sonoma Pizza Co., you can relish in freshly baked wood-fired pizza. Pie selections include classic Margherita to the adventurous Funky Fungi, made with French brie cream. In 2024, Sonoma Pizza Co. was ranked by Yelp Elites as one of the Bay Area's best restaurants. However, there's more than just good food to be had in Forestville.
You might not know that Sonoma County is home to several American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), including the breathtaking Russian River Valley boasting bold wines. Of course, Forestville has an assortment of tasting rooms and vineyards that will put you on cloud wine. On Front Street, within walking distance of all the eateries mentioned above, is Joseph Jewell Wines. Primarily producing pinot noir and chardonnay, visit before or after a meal for a one-hour tasting in an artfully rustic space. Reservations for Joseph Jewell Wines, open Wednesday to Sunday, can be made on their website.
For a scenic tasting with views of verdant landscapes, venture less than a mile beyond Front Street to experience Russian River Vineyards. Not only can you have a glass or bottle of vino, you can also enjoy a meal here, with menu items including sandwiches and focaccia flatbreads. Featuring 4.2 stars on Yelp, one enthusiastic review states, "The grounds are absolutely beautiful. The wine is superb, friendly and not pretentious. Service was extremely friendly." Making reservations for Russian River Vineyards is advised.
Tips for planning your getaway to Forestville
If high-quality food, wine, and quaint charm are requirements for your next getaway, it's safe to say that Forestville checks off each one of these boxes. When should you visit? Sonoma County is a well-loved summer vacation destination. With highs in the 80s, you can seek relief from this season's toasty weather in Forestville at Mother's Beach (also referred to as Mom's Beach) or Steelhead Beach Regional Park. Both are located on the Russian River and are an inviting place for a swim and other water-based activities. Note that Steelhead Beach Regional Park does charge a parking fee while Mother's Beach does not.
If you're on a tight budget, winter may be a better option, but take into account that severe storms are not unheard of during this season. Booking accommodations outside of Forestville in nearby Santa Rosa is something else to consider to save money. For example, the Hilton Garden Inn Sonoma County Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Typically, the nightly rate is under $200. Likewise, it's conveniently located next to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS), with direct flights from cities like Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle.
Keep in mind that lodging is limited in Forestville. Options include Airbnb and the five-star Farmhouse Inn. At the latter, guests can stay in lavish accommodations ranging from cottages to barn suites and farmhouse rooms. One night can cost $500 and up. Nevertheless, the Farmhouse Inn is arguably more recognized for its Michelin-starred restaurant, which offers a three-course dinner called Taste of Farmhouse. While this experience could be seen as a splurge, it'll undoubtedly make a wonderful addition to your Forestville foodie journey.