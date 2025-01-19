A Diverse, Eclectic California City Is The Buzzed-About Foodie Capital Of America

Although it's just across the Bay, Oakland never gets anywhere near the acclaim or accolades as its sister city, San Francisco. There's no reason for such a disconnect, as Oakland happens to be the foodie capital of the country.

San Francisco might get all of the attention — and to its credit, the city does have some of the best restaurants in California as well as an impressive 28 Michelin-star restaurants. But Oakland isn't far off — though the city has half the population of Frisco, it's got plenty of great restaurants, and Oakland can even boast 24 Michelin-recommended (but not starred) restaurants of its own. The city was also named the No. 1 Best Food City in the United States by a vote from Condé Nast Traveler readers in 2024.

The best thing about Oakland is its diversity. It's not all prestige restaurants and five-star gourmet kitchens; you can find great food from a wide variety of cultures at a range of price points throughout the city. So if you're looking for a delicious reason to go on vacation, Oakland is beckoning you to try its diverse array of cuisine.