18 Best Restaurants In California And How To Visit Them All

There is no doubt that California has a plentiful supply of great food fueled by the state's agriculture and diversity found in cities like Los Angeles and San Diego. Six hundred restaurants in The Golden State have received a Michelin nod, but that's not the only accolade that warrants attention. Whether you live in California or just visiting, it can be hard to pinpoint where you should eat, as the restaurants here will blow your mind and taste buds with their unique offerings.

So, as expected, this list was challenging to narrow down. However, to help you make better culinary choices, we sailed through the difficulties to bring you California's best restaurants. The state's diverse culinary scene is, perhaps, even more evident in the types of eateries it hosts, from French fine dining and Mexican seafood counters to Asian fares and casual grab-a-bite hubs. Here are some of the best restaurants in the state of California. Unsurprisingly, these restaurants are quite popular, so we've noted how to snatch a seat and visit them all.