New York's Hudson Valley Town Locals Call 'The Village' Is An Eclectic Melting Pot Brimming With Diverse Eats

Located at the widest part of New York's Hudson River with views of a famous mountain called High Tor and the steep rock escarpment of the Palisades, the town of Haverstraw is a melting pot of cultures with the restaurants to prove it. The picturesque Hudson Valley is known for charming towns like Rhinebeck and walkable villages like Cold Spring. Add natural beauty, great food, and cultural attractions like one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks, and then place these idyllic locations within commuting distance to Manhattan, and you have a recipe for outstanding places to live and visit.

A little over an hour by car from Midtown Manhattan, Haverstraw is home to just under 39,000 residents, 30 percent of whom were born in a different country. Nearly half are Hispanic and speak a language other than English at home. Settled by the Dutch in 1616, its early immigrants were European — Dutch, English, French Huguenots, Irish, and German — with its more recent arrivals including people from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other Latin American countries.

Known as "the Village," downtown Haverstraw is a two-square-mile commercial district with restaurants, small businesses, and places of worship that's so walkable that many people don't have cars, even if they work in Manhattan. You can take a ferry across the Hudson to Ossining to catch a Metro-North train to Grand Central, a journey that takes two hours. The Village is also less than two hours from Manhattan's Port Authority and just over an hour from LaGuardia Airport.