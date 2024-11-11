Nestled In New York's Iconic Hudson Valley Is One Of America's Largest Outdoor Sculpture Parks

Getting to Storm King from the city can be an adventure in itself if you don't have your own vehicle. But fret not — it's all a part of the fun. From Manhattan, head to Grand Central to hop on the Metro North Hudson line and get off at the Beacon stop. From there, you have a few options; you can take an Uber to the entrance or take the shuttle, though the latter is available only on Saturdays and Sundays in the summer and early fall. There's also a Coach bus available Wednesday through Monday that will take you door to door from NYC Port Authority. General admission tickets to the park are available, with discounts for seniors, students, and children under 17.

Since you're taking a trek up to Hudson Valley, you should make the most of it since there are so many charming restaurants, shops, and attractions in and around Cornwall-on-Hudson that you'll want to try. If you don't get enough nature during your time at the museum, pop over to Storm King Mountain or Black Rock Forest (but be sure to check the park sites to make sure they're open before you go!). If you're fiending for a refreshment, grab an artisanal bite at Jones Farm or caffeinate yourself at 2 Alices Coffee Lounge. If all the sculpture viewing gets your creative juices flowing and you want a little more, you can take a car over to Dia Beacon for some of the state's best collections of contemporary art. And if you want to explore more of the neighboring area, you'll find some small towns that are among the most beautiful New York has to offer.

