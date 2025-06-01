Hawaii's Quaint Lava-Swept Village Blends Lush Rainforest Cliffs With Soul-Stirring Sea Views
Nature's masterpiece is in full bloom in the remote state of Hawaii. Be it hiking to unique wilderness cabins on Haleakalā or checking out an iconic nature reserve on Oahu, there's more than enough striking landscapes and history to immerse yourself in. One village on the Big Island where Mother Nature took a different kind of turn is Laupāhoehoe. This tiny and unassuming place seems sheltered from the crowds — despite being framed by the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by tropical forest, and filled with a community that appreciates life in the slow lane.
The name "Laupāhoehoe" translates into "Leaf of Lava," which is a reference to how this area was formed when smooth-flowing lava created a peninsula, which then became the foundation of the village. Laupāhoehoe is situated on the slopes of the dormant Mauna Kea and reaches up to 4,600 feet in elevation, where wet mountainous forests, lakes, and streams abound. The pristine ocean, dramatic lava-rock coastline, and verdant rainforest cliffs result in extraordinary scenery all around the village. From vast beach parks to several far-reaching lookouts, every corner of Laupāhoehoe boasts exuberant tropical beauty. And with a scenic drive snaking through jungles and tropical forests, you can't miss out on this chance to experience authentic Hawaii.
Getting to Laupāhoehoe involves flying into Hilo International Airport and driving 45 minutes north to the village. You can also land in the more popular Kona International Airport which is a little farther away at an hour and a half drive from Laupāhoehoe. You will likely need to rent a car as that is the best way to get around the village (and the entire island).
Laupāhoehoe's ocean views are breathtaking
Even if you've never been to Hawaii, you know visitors rave about its beaches all the time. However, in Laupāhoehoe, you will find a different type of beach. This hidden gem of a village is home to Laupāhoehoe Beach Park, situated along craggy bluffs. The gorgeous park is a postcard-perfect attraction where you can observe the unruly waves crashing into the lava rocks while the lush foliage creates that quintessential Hawaiian backdrop. While swimming here is dangerous due to the rough waters, the park is dotted with picnic tables and pavilions so you can spend an afternoon marveling at the view.
You can also camp at Laupāhoehoe Beach Park and bring your fishing gear to cast a line. At the very tip of the park, you'll find Laupāhoehoe Point, the best place to watch the sunrise in the morning. Not too far away, Laupāhoehoe Lookout is another scenic spot where soul-stirring coastal vistas await. Pack a picnic while you're at it, soak in the tranquility, and don't forget to take Instagram-worthy pictures of the turquoise ocean.
If you are interested in learning more about the area, make your way to the Laupāhoehoe Train Museum for a brief history lesson on the Hilo Railroad, which operated from 1899 until the tsunami in 1946. The community-run establishment features Hilo Railroad exhibits, vintage photographs, and plenty of memorabilia from the late 19th to early 20th century. Outside, you'll come across a caboose and a gas locomotive that moved sugarcane back in the day. After touring the museum, pop by the gift shop to purchase a little souvenir and admire the fruit trees that provide shade around the building.
Engage with the nature of Laupāhoehoe
It's always a good idea to meet the residents of Laupāhoehoe, and the sweetest ones are at the Magical Creatures Sanctuary. The nonprofit offers both private and public two-hour tours, where you get to interact with the lovely animals, get up close and personal with them, and discover how they were rescued, along with the industry they were once associated with. The sanctuary houses goats, pigs, cows, cats, ducks, chickens, and sheep — not only can you learn about each and every one of them, but you can also sponsor whichever adorable creature captures your heart.
Make sure to head to the Hamakua Heritage Mushroom Farm, too, which is well known for producing Hawaii's "gourmet fungal jungle." The tour takes you to the grow rooms and teaches you about Hamakua mushrooms' harvesting and packing processes, as well as how they're delivered to restaurants. Besides seeing how they're grown and sold, you'll also get a demonstration regarding the mushrooms' slicing, dicing, and cooking techniques in the kitchen. But the best part is at the end of the tour, when you'll try samples of the Hamakua mushroom. And, of course, you can always buy fresh mushrooms and products on your way out.
Expect a different kind of experience at Nakihalani Farm. The 11-acre area is abundant in citrus, sugarcane, herbs, pineapples, avocados, and the two crown jewels of the farm: passionfruit and mamaki tea. Roam the fertile grounds and sample tea, cane juice, and other offerings. If you are looking for souvenirs, on the way out you can also buy tea cakes, organic tea, and the farm's award-winning pure Hawaiian honey. When you are done, make sure to check out the top exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island.