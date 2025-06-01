Hawaii's Quaint Lava-Swept Village Blends Lush Rainforest Cliffs With Soul-Stirring Sea Views

Nature's masterpiece is in full bloom in the remote state of Hawaii. Be it hiking to unique wilderness cabins on Haleakalā or checking out an iconic nature reserve on Oahu, there's more than enough striking landscapes and history to immerse yourself in. One village on the Big Island where Mother Nature took a different kind of turn is Laupāhoehoe. This tiny and unassuming place seems sheltered from the crowds — despite being framed by the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by tropical forest, and filled with a community that appreciates life in the slow lane.

The name "Laupāhoehoe" translates into "Leaf of Lava," which is a reference to how this area was formed when smooth-flowing lava created a peninsula, which then became the foundation of the village. Laupāhoehoe is situated on the slopes of the dormant Mauna Kea and reaches up to 4,600 feet in elevation, where wet mountainous forests, lakes, and streams abound. The pristine ocean, dramatic lava-rock coastline, and verdant rainforest cliffs result in extraordinary scenery all around the village. From vast beach parks to several far-reaching lookouts, every corner of Laupāhoehoe boasts exuberant tropical beauty. And with a scenic drive snaking through jungles and tropical forests, you can't miss out on this chance to experience authentic Hawaii.

Getting to Laupāhoehoe involves flying into Hilo International Airport and driving 45 minutes north to the village. You can also land in the more popular Kona International Airport which is a little farther away at an hour and a half drive from Laupāhoehoe. You will likely need to rent a car as that is the best way to get around the village (and the entire island).