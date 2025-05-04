Hawaii's Unique Wilderness Cabins Can Only Be Reached By Trail On The Slopes Of A Volcano

For some people, vacations are all about 5-star hotels, comfy beds, and room service. But for others, roughing it is part of the experience, and the journey to your final destination is half the story. If you belong to the second group, spending the night in the wilderness cabins at Hawaii's Haleakalā National Park is one of the best things you can do on your Maui vacation.

Lining the massive Haleakalā crater, these cabins are only accessible via backcountry trails. However, the strenuous hike is worth it for the opportunity to wake up in a rugged, volcanic environment as alien as it is beautiful. During the day, visitors can take hikes through the crater and to some of the park's most beautiful places, including Halalii cinder cone's austere peaks, which look as though they're painted in shades of burnt red and grey.

There are three cabins (Palikū, Kapalaoa, and Hōlua) spread out across the park, each with 12 bunk beds, a dining room table, a kitchen with a sink and basic utensils, picnic tables, a vault toilet, propane and wood stoves, and lockers where each hiker can find their allotment of wood. You must bring your own food, drinking water, sleeping bag, flashlight, first aid kit, and matches. Reservations can be extremely difficult to come by, but visitors can book cabin permits up to six months in advance via Recreation.gov. We recommend reserving your permits as early as possible; some people wait until midnight exactly six months before their desired date to ensure they get a reservation.