This Cozy Colorado Town In The Heart Of The Rockies Is A Postcard-Worthy Haven For Outdoor Adventurers
Often overshadowed by the nearby Winter Park and Grand Lake, Granby is an underrated town deep in the Rocky Mountains. Nestled in the heart of Grand County, about two hours west of Denver, Granby is a laid-back destination with strong "Old West" vibes. A hodgepodge of restaurants and shops line Agate Avenue in its small downtown district, there's a sizable grocery store near its outskirts, and the rest of the landscape is consumed by the gargantuan Rocky Mountains. You'll see their peaks just about everywhere you look, as Granby is surrounded on all sides by the Rockies — which serve as an epic backdrop for all sorts of outdoor adventures.
It's impossible to overstate just how many outdoor activities are available in Granby. Granby Ranch is one of the main attractions in town, offering ski slopes, downhill biking, a golf course, and e-bike tours. There's also on-site lodging and dining, making it a one-stop shop for your adventures in Grand County. But the area is also home to Lake Granby and some of the best hiking in Colorado. And if you really want to lose the crowds, you can stay at one of the many nearby campgrounds. Arapaho Valley Ranch is a good choice, as it offers cabins, tipis, and even luxurious glamping setups. But regardless of where you stay, Granby is bound to delight with its Old West charm and quintessential Colorado views.
Denver is Granby's closest major metropolis at just under two hours, but you won't need it for much beyond its international airport. Granby is not short on eateries or hotels, so you have everything you need right in town.
Lake Granby is one of Colorado's largest lakes, primed for adventure
At the north end of town is Lake Granby — Colorado's third-largest body of water. Sprawling over 7,200 surface acres, it's a popular spot for boating, kayaking, and fishing. It can get busy during peak season, but with over 40 miles of shoreline, folks seeking a calm day on the water can probably find their own slice of paradise. The lake is encircled by mountains, and it's hard to have a bad day when you're treated to such dramatic views.
Ready to get out on the lake? Pick up a boat rental from Indian Peaks Marina. Along with rentals, the company offers on-board lunch specials, so you can simply show up and start exploring without having to prep a meal first thing in the morning. For kayaks and paddleboards, Grand County Kayaks has you covered. They'll deliver your rental directly to Lake Granby, though consider exploring other nearby bodies of water like Monarch Lake, Shadow Mountain Lake, or Willow Creek Reservoir. You're also close to Grand Lake, Colorado's oldest lake, which just so happens to be tucked away at the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Visiting in the winter and want to do some ice fishing? Check out Granby County Bait and Tackle to pick up gear like a gas propane auger, heater, and Eagle Claw Hut. Winter activities like this are wildly popular in Grand County, so expect to see plenty of other brave souls out on the frozen water during the chilly winter months.
Skiing, hiking, and biking in Granby
Unlike many ski resorts in Colorado, which are built upon daunting mountains that soar into the clouds, Granby Ranch is a bit less imposing. Split across two mountains that are still plenty large, they offer a wealth of runs for beginners and intermediate skiers. Spanning 900 acres, 1,000 feet of elevation, five chairlifts, and 41 total trails, it's enough to keep you busy regardless of how long you're in town. Colorado is often cited as the state with the best skiing in the US, and Granby is a great place to witness that firsthand.
Granby Ranch turns into a biking paradise during the warm months, thanks to lift-serviced downhill trails, cross-country trails, and even lengthy guided tours that take you through miles of terrain. Rentals are available on-site, so you won't have to worry about lugging your own bike with you on your vacation. For something relaxed, check out the Fraser to Granby Trail. This takes you to a handful of neighboring towns and stretches over 16 miles through Grand County. Like many of the best trails for bikers, you'll be treated to wonderful views for most of the journey.
Granby and the surrounding Rockies are teeming with epic hiking trails. Monarch Lake Loop is a fun one for all skill levels, as it winds you along the eponymous body of water while also diving into thick forests. If you're seeking a challenge, attempt the strenuous Lone Eagle Peak hike from the Monarch Lake Trailhead. This is typically done as a multi-day backpacking trip, as it spans 16 miles and climbs several thousand feet in elevation. Be sure to check for any permits that might be required based on your exact plan.