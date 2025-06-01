Nevada's Valley Of Fire State Park Offers An Iconic Trail Known For Its Vibrantly Colored Canyon Walls

Whether you're planning a trip specifically to see the fiery vistas of Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park or are just stopping off there on a roadtrip between Las Vegas and The Grand Canyon, you should try to make time for the park's Seven Wonders Loop Trail. As you might have guessed, this trail gets its name from the number of incredible sights that you'll want to keep your eyes out for along the route — but there's definitely more than seven examples of incredible geology to see on the trail.

If you only have time to do one thing in Valley of Fire State Park, this trail is the perfect way to see all the best highlights. Only an hour on I-15 N and the Valley of fire Highway from the lights of the Las Vegas strip, this incredible trail can show you the best of the park in a short time. The entire route is just slightly over three miles long, but takes most hikers more than two hours to complete. It leads you close to many different colorful rock formations. Just be aware that this state park is regularly above 85 degrees Fahrenheit in the summertime, and this trail has very little shade to protect you from the sun beating down. This trail, and several others in Valley of Fire, closes between mid-May and the end of September for safety reasons, so make sure to plan your trip accordingly if you want to hike this trail.