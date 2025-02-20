The Best Stops On A Breathtaking Road Trip Between Las Vegas And The Grand Canyon

Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, two of the Southwest's most popular destinations for both American and international visitors, offer vastly different experiences. The former, the "most fun city in the United States," is an arena of man-made spectacles, where resorts, facilities, and shows pitch relentless campaigns of one-upmanship. The Grand Canyon, on the other hand, is a hypnotic marvel of nature, full of sinewy curves, and layers of dazzling colors, though it is also the national park with the highest number of deaths in the country. Combining these seeming opposites when making a trip to the Southwest is an easy sojourn since they are only a few hour's drive apart. But rather than make the journey in a straight shot, why not make some stops along the way, to see a few of the other sites that make this part of the U.S. so alluring?

There are two main routes between Las Vegas and Grand Canyon National Park, depending on whether you visit the park's North Rim or South Rim. We've separated the stops below based on routes to the North Rim and the South Rim respectively, and arranged the stops as they would appear sequentially, from west to east (i.e., as travelers would encounter them when driving from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon). The North Rim has fewer stops partially because fewer people visit the North Rim, and it's only open for five months, from mid-May to mid-October. Trips to both rims promise interesting things along the way, so whichever one you decide to take, we have you covered.