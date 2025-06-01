A Secret Italian Escape Less Touristy Than Venice Has The Same Canal Beauty, Tasty Wines, And Fairytale Views
If you want to bypass Venice, one of the most "overtouristed" places in Europe, Italy is not short on similar breathtaking options. Treviso is an under-the-radar town in Italy, perfect for a beautiful, crowd-free vacation, and like Venice, it boasts tranquil canals, cobblestone streets, and elegant Renaissance facades. Located in the northeastern Veneto region, the walled city has a series of canals that wind through its historic core, known as Centro Storico di Treviso. It's also famous for being the birthplace of one of Italy's most iconic desserts and sits in the heart of Prosecco country.
Treviso is about 25 miles north of Venice, so you can easily take a train from Venice's Mestre Station, rent a car, or take a bus. The town also has an airport located just a few miles from the city center, with flights to and from major European cities. Once you arrive, a taxi or a bus can get you to Treviso in under 30 minutes.
Wander Treviso's canals to admire art and beautifully preserved churches
The charming city is best explored on foot, and a great starting point is the heart of the city, Piazza dei Signori. From there, you're steps away from historical landmarks, lively pizzerias, and espresso bars. Overlooking the plaza is the Torre Civica with its magnificent bell tower. Nearby, you'll find the cheeky Fontana delle Tette or Fountain of the Breast. Today, there is a replica, but the original 16th-century statue of a woman's torso was built so that wine would flow out of the sculpture's breasts during celebrations, such as the election of a new mayor. You can see the damaged original under glass at the Loggia dei Cavalieri, a short stroll away.
For something less risqué and a touch more modest, check out the nearby Chiesa di Santa Lucia. The small but ornate Catholic church is adorned with beautiful frescoes from the 14th and 15th centuries. Next, discover the Duomo di Treviso, a Romanesque cathedral later reconstructed in the Neoclassical style, located just a five-minute walk away. Inside, you'll find many Italian masterpieces, including frescoes and paintings like Titian's "Malchiostro Annunciation," but many come to admire the Roman columns at the entrance.
Since you are near, walk a few blocks to one of the city's most picturesque canals, the Buranelli Canal. After snapping some photos, head southwest about 0.5 miles toward another famous church, the Chiesa di San Nicolò. The Gothic-style church interior features high-ceilinged naves, frescoes of saints, and numerous devotional paintings.
Sample Treviso's signature wine, desserts, and art
Not only is Treviso rich in historical attractions, but the city is also home to some iconic Italian wines and dessert dishes. Also located in the city center, the restaurant Le Beccherie is widely regarded as the origin of tiramisu, even though other regions contend to be the inventor. In 2010, Le Beccherie made it official by filing the tiramisu recipe with a notarial deed with the Italian Academy of Cuisine. To settle the debate, head to the restaurant to try the indulgent layered treat for yourself.
Treviso is also located in the region that produces Prosecco, a sparkling white wine. You'll find many tours offering wine tastings in the city limits. Or you can venture north to the nearby villages of Valdobbiadene and Conegliano to visit the vineyards themselves. For a unique place to sip some vino, don't miss the wine vending machine at Osteria Senz'Oste. Located just 25 miles from town, the self-service farmhouse-winery-slash-eatery is surrounded by rolling vineyards. Osteria Senz'Oste, which translates to "Inn without a host," is based on the honor system, so grab a bottle, some locally-made cheese and bread, and sit at the picnic tables to enjoy some great views of the countryside.
Housed in a former monastery, Museo Civico di Santa Caterina, or the City Museum of Santa Caterina, is also worthy of a stop. It features artwork from the 14th to 18th centuries. For more contemporary works, visit the Luigi Bailo Museum to see art from the 19th and 20th centuries. Head south about 50 miles to see a community with a similar vibe, known as Italy's "Other Venice," the beautiful, underrated town of Chioggia with romantic canals and few crowds.