A Secret Italian Escape Less Touristy Than Venice Has The Same Canal Beauty, Tasty Wines, And Fairytale Views

The charming city is best explored on foot, and a great starting point is the heart of the city, Piazza dei Signori. From there, you're steps away from historical landmarks, lively pizzerias, and espresso bars. Overlooking the plaza is the Torre Civica with its magnificent bell tower. Nearby, you'll find the cheeky Fontana delle Tette or Fountain of the Breast. Today, there is a replica, but the original 16th-century statue of a woman's torso was built so that wine would flow out of the sculpture's breasts during celebrations, such as the election of a new mayor. You can see the damaged original under glass at the Loggia dei Cavalieri, a short stroll away.

For something less risqué and a touch more modest, check out the nearby Chiesa di Santa Lucia. The small but ornate Catholic church is adorned with beautiful frescoes from the 14th and 15th centuries. Next, discover the Duomo di Treviso, a Romanesque cathedral later reconstructed in the Neoclassical style, located just a five-minute walk away. Inside, you'll find many Italian masterpieces, including frescoes and paintings like Titian's "Malchiostro Annunciation," but many come to admire the Roman columns at the entrance.

Since you are near, walk a few blocks to one of the city's most picturesque canals, the Buranelli Canal. After snapping some photos, head southwest about 0.5 miles toward another famous church, the Chiesa di San Nicolò. The Gothic-style church interior features high-ceilinged naves, frescoes of saints, and numerous devotional paintings.