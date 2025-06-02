Italy's 'Absolutely Magical' Island Is A Hidden Paradise Offering Pristine Beaches And Hiking Trails

Giglio is a magical Tuscan island, filled with stunning beaches and view-laden hiking trails. It's one of the seven islands that make up the Tuscan Archipelago, and according to legend, one of seven precious stones that fell from Venus's tiara when she emerged from the sea. While the most popular of the archipelago is the beautiful Elba, Giglio is resplendent with sights, from a hilltop castle with deliriously pretty views to terraced vineyards growing Ansonica and Sangiovese and making wines by hand. A highlight is the stunning beaches, long wispy stretches of white sands punctuated by vibrant beach umbrellas forever lapped at by the seductive turquoise waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

While you might need to make a bit of extra effort to reach Giglio, one of the most beautiful Italian islands we believe doesn't get quite enough attention, the effort is more than rewarded on arrival. Regardless of where you're traveling from in Italy, you'll need to reach Porto Santo Stefano to take the ferry. But if you're traveling from Florence, the best route is by a duo of buses from Florence Bus Station to Oberdan, and then from Oberdan to Porto Santo Stefano, a route that takes a little over four hours. You can also take a less direct train in around four hours, but with limited connections, and with a change to a bus from Albina. From Porto Santo Stefano, you'll take the ferry to Giglio, which takes a bit over one hour.