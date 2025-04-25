Situated Between France And Italy Is An Underrated Mediterranean Island Of Beauty With Sandy Beaches

Since Corsica is naturally stunning, Corsican itineraries tend to be filled with outdoor pursuits. And one of its most legendary activities is the GR20 hike from Calenzana in Northern Corsica to Conca in the South, an exhilarating trail along rugged mountain ranges with intensely pretty views. The entire route takes 16 days and is best attempted in July and August, owing to the potential for hazards, but be warned, despite being one of Europe's best hikes, it's also said to be one of its toughest.

Motorists are well-served for road trips with the incredible D84 route that twists along a series of gorges and flowery meadows between Francardo and Porto. The D84 allows you to take in some of Corsica's most stunning natural sights: most notably, the Gorges de Spelunca (full of canyon hikes and riverside trails) and Col de Vergio, the highest road on Corsica at 4,849 feet above sea level.

Corsica's towns and villages are diverse, with Bonifacio clinging precariously to a cliffside and Calvi, a haven of beaches and iconic architecture. One of the best is Ajaccio, Corsica's capital. If you first saw Ajaccio from the water, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd sailed into Italy, with its colorful houses painted down a long green hillside. Take a stroll around the town, and the Italian aesthetics continue with the 16th-century Italian-built Ajaccio Cathedral (where Napoleon Bonaparte was baptised). Some of the island's best restaurants are here too, including A-Nepita, whose dishes are crafted from fresh market ingredients and local seafood. But wherever you dine, look out for the delicious civet de sanglier, a dish of wild boar and chestnuts, unique to the island.