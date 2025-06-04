A Beachy SoCal Resort Offers Camping, Cottages, And A Private Blue Lagoon For Wave-Free Swimming
Camping in an RV may not be the first lodging option that comes to mind when you think of the coastal paradise that is Newport Beach, California, one of the wealthiest cities in the country. But, luxury and laid-back leisure have co-existed harmoniously for more than 60 years at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina, a 100-acre beach resort offering over 370 RV sites and 27 cottages.
Just 6 miles south of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County and 45 miles south of Los Angeles, Newport Dunes is a worthy stop on your family RV trip. You'll have no trouble sticking to the three-day-per-campsite rule that RVers swear by — in fact, you'll probably want to spend a full week here. Newport Dunes is like a family dreamscape with a pirate playground and a waveless lagoon for easy water play. Kids can ride bikes, enjoy crafts, make s'mores, play at the inflatable water park, and swim in the pool. Water sports are a major draw at Newport Dunes, with stand up paddleboards, kayaks, pedal boats, and Duffy boats available for a serene ride on the Newport Harbor. Bring a blanket and chairs for movie nights on the beach, held every Friday and Saturday evening in the summer.
With its location at the entrance of the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve, guests enjoy access to 135 acres of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. The park has over 30,000 migratory birds that visit daily, such as herons, egrets, and ospreys. Even kids who are allergic to learning on vacation will love the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, which offers fun, hands-on programs of all kinds.
Accommodations at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort
Lest you were confused, Newport Dunes isn't your average RV campground. While RV campgrounds are more rustic with limited amenities, RV parks invite you to stay longer with full hookups for water, electricity, and laundry facilities. Newport Dunes takes this experience a step further with incredible perks for guests, including hot tubs, poolside cabanas, fire pits, and endless activities.
The resort offers a range of RV sites to suit all sizes and budgets. Smaller sites cost anywhere from $79 to $165 per day in the winter and $99 to $185 in the summer. Supersites are much bigger and enjoy waterfront views but cost significantly more, ranging from $135 per day in the winter to upwards of $590 in the summer. Keep in mind that the smaller sites are quite close together, and some reviewers on Yelp caution about the noise level from nearby campers and the surrounding city.
The resort also has dozens of cozy cottages. Studio cottages feature twin-bunk beds and a full sleeper sofa along with a bathroom and kitchenette. Towels and linens are not provided, so be sure to bring your own. The large cottages include plush linens, one queen bed, one sofa bed, an unfurnished sleeping loft, one bathroom, and a kitchenette or kitchen with a stove and oven. All of the cottages come with cable TV and free Wi-Fi. Prices range from $100 to $470 per day in the winter and $175 to $620 in the summer.
Things to do around Newport Dunes Resort
If you're just minutes away from restaurants, why pack food? Take a break from washing dishes in a cramped RV and eat on site at Moe B's Munchies, fueling up on freshly prepared burgers, 14-inch pizzas, and chicken Caesar salads — paired with a margarita, of course.
Though Newport Dunes offers enough activities to keep you busy, the beautiful city of Newport Beach is worth exploring. Balboa Island is just over 1 mile away and is a better alternative to the typical California tourist traps. A favorite destination among celebrities, the island is home to shops, restaurants, and the Balboa Fun Zone, an amusement park where you can ride the waterfront ferris wheel, hit the refurbished arcade, and enjoy a chocolate-dipped frozen banana at Cowafornia Ice Cream.
Torn swimsuit? Broken flip-flops? Head over to Fashion Island Newport Beach, an upscale outdoor mall with restaurants, patios, movie theaters, and retailers of all kinds. For a more outdoorsy adventure, Crystal Cove State Park has California's best hikes and beaches and it's just a 10-minute drive away. The park is home to miles of protected beaches and bluffs, with 2,400 acres for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. It even has an offshore 1,100-acre underwater park rife with kelp forests and marine life for snorkelers and scuba divers to explore.