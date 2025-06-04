A Beachy SoCal Resort Offers Camping, Cottages, And A Private Blue Lagoon For Wave-Free Swimming

Camping in an RV may not be the first lodging option that comes to mind when you think of the coastal paradise that is Newport Beach, California, one of the wealthiest cities in the country. But, luxury and laid-back leisure have co-existed harmoniously for more than 60 years at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina, a 100-acre beach resort offering over 370 RV sites and 27 cottages.

Just 6 miles south of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County and 45 miles south of Los Angeles, Newport Dunes is a worthy stop on your family RV trip. You'll have no trouble sticking to the three-day-per-campsite rule that RVers swear by — in fact, you'll probably want to spend a full week here. Newport Dunes is like a family dreamscape with a pirate playground and a waveless lagoon for easy water play. Kids can ride bikes, enjoy crafts, make s'mores, play at the inflatable water park, and swim in the pool. Water sports are a major draw at Newport Dunes, with stand up paddleboards, kayaks, pedal boats, and Duffy boats available for a serene ride on the Newport Harbor. Bring a blanket and chairs for movie nights on the beach, held every Friday and Saturday evening in the summer.

With its location at the entrance of the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve, guests enjoy access to 135 acres of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. The park has over 30,000 migratory birds that visit daily, such as herons, egrets, and ospreys. Even kids who are allergic to learning on vacation will love the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, which offers fun, hands-on programs of all kinds.