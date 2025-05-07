A Local Shares 12 Of California's Worst Tourist Traps To Avoid (& Better Alternatives)
California is packed with iconic landmarks and big-name attractions, but let's be honest, not all deserve the hype. As a local who's lived in California for several years now, I've learned that some of the most popular tourist stops can be crowded, overpriced, and surprisingly underwhelming. The good news is that there are amazing alternatives that offer just as much — if not more — beauty, character, and charm, without the chaos.
Whether you're planning your first California vacation or just want to skip the overpriced, overrun tourist traps, these swaps are actually worth your time and money. Think less gimmicky wax museums and $20 parking for a mediocre fish taco, and more idyllic neighborhoods and coastal gems you'll enjoy. From underrated museums and scenic lookouts to better beaches and wine regions, here are some destinations that will help you experience the real California without the disappointment.
Instead of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, tour a studio
Like many other tourists, I first came to the Hollywood Walk of Fame expecting lots of excitement, glamour, and fanfare. Instead, I was greeted with an area that feels overcrowded, dirty, and frankly, just downright seedy. I'm far from alone in that experience — in fact, it's widely considered one of the most disappointing tourism destinations in the world. To give it some credit, this area does have lots of history, beautiful architecture, and the TCL Chinese Theater, where you can see the signatures and handprints from stars over the years. So if you choose to come here, just make it a quick trip, and keep expectations low.
For travelers hoping to get a real taste of the movie industry and actually learn about Hollywood, touring one of the studios is one of the coolest experiences out there. "If you come to LA, (it's) a must visit," said one Tripadvisor reviewer about the Warner Bros. studio tour. Yes, it's not the cheapest experience, with a Warner Bros. Studio Tour starting at $73 and Paramount Pictures charging $69. But, you get up close and personal with actual movie sets and other artifacts from iconic movies and television shows, which is way better value, and comes with way less sketchiness.
Skip SeaWorld and go on a whale watching tour
Although SeaWorld has made strides in improving conditions for its animals and its conservation efforts since the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" exposed its controversial orca breeding program and other animal welfare issues, it's still hard to see the park as much more than a problematic tourist trap. Just take it from one recent Tripadvisor reviewer, who said, "I regret wasting a day of vacation here," and called it a "poorly run money grab." But if you're interested in an amazing nature experience that doesn't involve any animals in captivity, you're in luck — California is an amazing spot for whale watching and checking out other marine life.
December through April is an especially great time to see whales in Southern California, since this is when 20,000 gray whales travel from Alaska to Baja California, Mexico, to give birth. But if you're visiting during other times of year, you'll still have good chances of spotting some impressive aquatic animals. From May through September, you're likely to see blue whales and finback whales, and from October to December, you can see minke whales. In Southern California, the Channel Islands, the lesser-known California beach town of Dana Point, and San Diego's La Jolla Cove are the best spots for seeing marine life. Depending on where exactly you are, there are a number of companies that organize trips. In San Diego, Adventure Whale Watching is a popular option. Their three-hour tours include sightings of whales, dolphins, sea lions, and other marine wildlife, all in their natural habitats.
Swap Fisherman's Wharf with the Embarcadero in San Francisco
This world-famous tourist attraction in San Francisco is a scenic waterfront hub for dining and souvenir shopping. Although it is certainly nostalgic and often considered one of the Bay Area's top things to do, it's also one of the biggest tourist traps out there. You'll find all kinds of gimmicky attractions like Madame Tussauds, Ripley's Believe It or Not!, and the Museum of 3D Illusions, not to mention lots of overpriced, overcrowded shopping and dining.
The Fisherman's Wharf, however, is just one small part of the Embarcadero, which is, in fact, worth your time. The waterfront walkway has lots more to discover beyond just its most touristy portion. The Ferry Building, an architectural landmark near the Embarcadero Plaza, for instance, houses a great farmer's market three times a week, and a number of independent restaurants can be found in the area. XICA is a beloved Mexican restaurant, and Hog Island Oyster is a waterfront seafood spot that's a favorite among locals.
Explore Venice's canals instead of the Boardwalk
This iconic Los Angeles destination is one of the most filmed in the world — and it certainly is a spectacle. From its street performers, to its skateboarders and roller skaters, Muscle Beach gym-goers, and vendors selling all kinds of art, jewelry, and other goods, in many ways, it's the ultimate people-watching spot. However, it's quite overwhelming, and I personally haven't always felt the safest when visiting. Other visitors agree — "Creepy place," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The place was dirty and rough looking. Wouldn't go near it again."
However, Venice is more than just its boardwalk. It's an artsy, bohemian pocket of Los Angeles with lots of character and charm, and for the most part, it is far less chaotic than the boardwalk may make it seem. For some reason, many tourists skip Venice's scenic waterway lined with colorful homes. This historic neighborhood came to be in the early 20th century, with canals intentionally added to emulate the original Venice in Italy. A walk here is calm and picturesque — if you want, you can even rent a canoe and explore by water too. When you're ready for a meal, find lots of food spots and trendy boutiques along Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard.
See redwoods in Big Basin instead of Muir Woods
California mainly gets lauded for its cities and its beaches, but it's actually home to lots of other fantastic nature, too, like its redwoods. The world's tallest trees can be found at a number of different spots, but one of the places with the most name recognition is Muir Woods. Located just 11 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge, it's definitely the most convenient, although as you can probably guess, that also means it's the most crowded. Entrance fees are also currently $15 for everyone aged 16 and up, and parking and shuttle reservations are required. If fighting for parking doesn't sound like your ideal vacation pastime, it's well worth traveling a bit farther out from the city to where you can find even bigger and better views.
About an hour-and-a-half away from San Francisco, Big Basin Redwoods State Park is the oldest state park in California. With over 100 miles of scenic backcountry roads and trails, gorgeous waterfalls, and, of course, towering redwood trees, it's shocking this park manages to stay under the radar. Plus, it's only an $8 parking fee, or $10 if you don't reserve a spot ahead of time. Just keep in mind that some areas have been impacted by fires and have limited access, but many trails and roads are currently open to visitors.
See the Golden Gate Bridge from Fort Point Instead of the Welcome Center
If it's your first time in San Francisco, getting a look at the legendary Golden Gate Bridge is a non-negotiable. Completed in the 1930s and at one point the world's tallest and longest suspension bridge, it once symbolized power and progress. Today, it's one of the most photographed bridges in the world. Although there are lots of ways to get a good look at the iconic bridge, one of the most frequented by tourists is the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center. It makes total sense — it's convenient, especially if you're traveling by public transportation, and you'll find the most amenities. However, it's also the most crowded, meaning your view very well may be obstructed, which kind of defeats the whole point.
Heading to Fort Point, however, is a fantastic alternative. The fort was built between 1853 and 1861 by the U.S. Army Engineers and never actually engaged in warfare. Initial plans for the construction of the Golden Gate involved demolition of the fort, but luckily, that idea was scrapped, since nowadays, it's one of the best views of the bridge that escapes most tourists' radars. From here, you can get an actual up-close look from underneath, as well as an amazing panoramic view from the top floor, allowing you to really experience the scope of the Golden Gate. Just keep in mind that access is more limited. From fall to spring, the Fort Point National Historic Site is typically open Fridays and weekends, and it's generally open five days a week during the summer. It's free to visit.
Instead of Santa Monica Pier, go to Newport's Balboa Island
The Santa Monica Pier is one of L.A.'s best-known landmarks, with its colorful Ferris wheel overlooking the ocean. It also just so happens to be the end of the historic Route 66, which seemingly adds to the allure. While it's picturesque, the appeal pretty much ends there. Especially over the summer, it's best to just steer clear — the pier gets so crowded, it's difficult to even walk through. None of the concession stands and food spots are anything to write home about, and I've even heard more than one out-of-town visitor note that the amusement park is smaller than they were expecting.
For a better alternative, Balboa Island in Newport Beach is photogenic, activity-filled, and, dare I say, a hidden gem. The easiest way to get to the island is by ferry, which costs just $1.75 per adult and $.50 per child. You can also drive yourself, but parking is a bit challenging. Here, you'll find idyllic beaches, a free local museum about the history of Balboa Island, and Balboa Fun Zone, an 80-year-old amusement park which offers everything from boat rentals, parasailing, a Ferris wheel, and an arcade. And if you're an "Arrested Development" fan, don't skip a frozen chocolate-covered banana that inspired a plot point in the show. Two spots — Dad's Donut & Bakery Shop and Sugar 'n Spice — both claim to offer the original dessert.
Walk around Liberty Station instead of Seaport Village in San Diego
This waterfront dining and shopping complex in downtown San Diego stretches for four miles and is a popular spot, largely thanks to its scenic views. While it's not necessarily a bad experience walking around here — you are on the water in San Diego, after all, so you're guaranteed a decent view — you're much better off skipping eating or shopping for souvenirs, and saving your money for a more authentic experience elsewhere. It's known for being overpriced with mediocre food, and don't even get me started on the parking situation — with a standard rate of $8 per hour, that's ridiculous even by California standards.
For a more locally approved experience, check out Liberty Station. This former naval station-turned-community hub is known for its abundant dining options, shopping, and craft beer scene. It's also along the water, and is great for walking around. You'll find an arts district and a number of historic buildings here, but one of its highlights is without a doubt Liberty Public Market.
With over 30 local vendors serving up every type of cuisine from Korean to Peruvian to Hawaiian, you can't go wrong. But if none of the options here are speaking to you, there are plenty more local favorites in the area, too, from Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe for sandwiches to Solare for upscale Italian. Beer lovers shouldn't skip the craft brewery and restaurant Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens, either.
Skip the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose for the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum
Travelers who seek out quirky or mysterious sightseeing may already have the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose on their radar. This historic mansion once belonged to Sarah Lockwood Pardee Winchester, who began building the property after her husband's death, and she inherited his entire fortune in 1885. Here, doors opening into walls, and stairs leading up to the ceiling are just some of the oddities you'll see.
The home is a city landmark, known for its fascinating architecture, possible paranormal activity, and intriguing history. While that's all well and good, the price tag has continued to climb over the years. Tours now start at $46, and leave many visitors underwhelmed, especially for the price. "It's been close to 50 years since both my mom and I visited and it was such a let down!!!" lamented one recent visitor on Tripadvisor. "When people ask I've told them it was nothing like it had once been and not worth the time or money."
If you're looking for a destination that's fascinating but much more cost-effective, check out the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum instead. Regular adult admission is $15, and despite being a relatively small museum, its expansive collection leaves its visitors impressed. Don't skip walking through its garden, which is based on ancient Egyptian gardens from the Eighteenth Dynasty, or exploring the basement of the museum, which is meant to replicate a burial tomb.
For wine, head to Sonoma County or the Central Coast instead of Napa Valley
Only four percent of California's wine comes from Napa Valley, just 50 miles north of San Francisco. Yet, it's arguably the country's most famous wine region. It's beautiful, without a doubt, but sadly, most locals will tell you that it's just not what it used to be. Wineries that were once offered free visits now charge exorbitant prices just to reserve a tasting, and it's become overrun and simply overtouristed.
"Most of the wineries in Napa are now owned by businesses and corporations," explained one Redditor in r/Wine. "The whole experience in Napa is getting out of control." It's not just tasting fees, the Redditor goes on to explain — but hotel rates have also skyrocketed and often have nightly minimums, and dining costs have increased too. The Napa Valley Wine Train, which leads you through Napa's beautiful landscapes, was even listed as one of the biggest tourist traps in the world by USA Today, through a survey that included scouring millions of Google reviews.
Wine lovers need not worry, though. Nearby Sonoma County, while still popular, is generally less crowded, and the Central Coast has a number of solid options too, including Paso Robles, Santa Barbara, and one of the most underrated wine regions in California (and my personal favorite), Santa Ynez Valley. Here, you can find charming towns like Santa Ynez, Solvang, and Los Olivos, as well as nearly 300 different wineries. Tastings are generally affordable — a tasting at Kalyra in Santa Ynez, for example, is $25.
Instead of the Grove in Los Angeles, go to the Melrose Trading Post
The Grove is always seen as a must-visit in Los Angeles, and to be totally honest, I can't really figure out why. If you're not in the loop, the Grove is a shopping mall known for being one of the best celebrity hotspots in Los Angeles, and for its idyllic features like a trolley and a fountain. It's very pretty — and I do actually really like the farmers market that sets up shop every day next door — but really, that's about it. You'll find your run-of-the-mill stores like Apple and Anthropologie, and parking is just absurd. And personally, I have never seen anyone famous there!
If you want an L.A. shopping experience that has way more character and will actually leave you with an interesting souvenir, check out the Melrose Trading Post. It's only on Sundays, and there is a small entry fee, but tickets are just $6 (with a $2 booking fee if purchased online) and support arts education in public schools. You'll find 275 local vendors selling all kinds of clothing, vintage items, furniture, art, jewelry, and more, plus there are food trucks and live music. Celebrities have also been known to make an appearance here, too!
Visit Garrapata State Park rather than Big Sur's Bixby Bridge Lookout
From surreal ocean views, hidden waterfalls, and rugged coastline, Big Sur is without a doubt one of the most incredible California spots. Of its many gorgeous attractions, one of its most well-known is the Bixby Bridge Lookout. With cliffside views overlooking the ocean below, this spot is popular for a reason — it's really beautiful. Unfortunately, crowds have become a serious issue here, to the point where it's bordering on dangerous. Tourists run across the highway to get the perfect shot, cars stop in the middle of the road, and buses block exit routes. Traffic has also become a major problem, putting a large burden on local residents.
Instead, prioritize Big Sur's more underrated destinations. Garrapata State Park, for example, is full of dramatic views and trails. Past visitors have reported seeing minimal crowds, and you don't have to sacrifice any of the region's unparalleled views. "Whether you're hiking through its picturesque trails or simply soaking in the scenery, the park's natural beauty is awe-inspiring," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Every corner feels like a postcard come to life."
Methodology
As a California local, I largely relied on my personal experience to compile this list of tourist traps and alternate recommendations. Tourism sites and destination-specific sites helped to verify any factual information. Tripadvisor reviews and Reddit threads were also used to round out these selections and provide additional opinions.