A Local Shares 12 Of California's Worst Tourist Traps To Avoid (& Better Alternatives)

If it's your first time in San Francisco, getting a look at the legendary Golden Gate Bridge is a non-negotiable. Completed in the 1930s and at one point the world's tallest and longest suspension bridge, it once symbolized power and progress. Today, it's one of the most photographed bridges in the world. Although there are lots of ways to get a good look at the iconic bridge, one of the most frequented by tourists is the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center. It makes total sense — it's convenient, especially if you're traveling by public transportation, and you'll find the most amenities. However, it's also the most crowded, meaning your view very well may be obstructed, which kind of defeats the whole point.

Heading to Fort Point, however, is a fantastic alternative. The fort was built between 1853 and 1861 by the U.S. Army Engineers and never actually engaged in warfare. Initial plans for the construction of the Golden Gate involved demolition of the fort, but luckily, that idea was scrapped, since nowadays, it's one of the best views of the bridge that escapes most tourists' radars. From here, you can get an actual up-close look from underneath, as well as an amazing panoramic view from the top floor, allowing you to really experience the scope of the Golden Gate. Just keep in mind that access is more limited. From fall to spring, the Fort Point National Historic Site is typically open Fridays and weekends, and it's generally open five days a week during the summer. It's free to visit.