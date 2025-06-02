Hidden In Missouri's Ozarks Is A Small City Right On Route 66 With Antiques And An Adventure Park Beach
The Ozark Mountains are home to some of the oldest plateaus in the U.S. — a place of natural wonder and adventure. Deep within these mountains, you can find all manifestations of American culture and history, from the world's "Folk Music Capital" boasting mountain charm and cozy cabins to a water sports wonderland with hidden beaches and clear water. It's also where you'll find Rolla, an unassuming city on the legendary Route 66 with much more to offer than first meets the eye. Rolla is commonly referred to as "The Middle of Everywhere," which isn't surprising as it's a 1.5-hour drive from St. Louis, 3.5 hours from Kansas City, two hours from Springfield, and 1.5 hours from Columbia (just to name a few).
Rolla is known for its antique shopping, particularly Rolla Antique Mall, which has over 300 dealers. Rolla Antique Mall is about 10 minutes out of town, along Route 66, and is a great pitstop if you're hunting vintage treasures, records, toys, board games, and much more. On the other side of town (still on Route 66), about 15 minutes from Rolla, you'll find Piney River Antique Mall. The sprawling space houses goods from about 90 dealers, including people selling handmade goods, vintage pieces, and some rare collectibles. In the center of Rolla, along North Pine Street, you can get your antique shopping fix at two great spots. Forgotten Finds has a friendly owner selling all sorts of antiques, including furniture, lamps, and decorations. Right across the street, Pine Street Vintage Goods is only open two weekends each month and sells vintage treasures big and small.
Water adventures and outdoor fun in Rolla
As well as being a destination in its own right, Rolla is surrounded by fun and adventurous Ozark activities. If there's one place that epitomizes the Ozarks' blend of rugged nature and outdoor fun, it has to be Fugitive Beach. The fun kicks off most years around the end of May, when the waterpark opens for the summer. Located in an old quarry, it's a popular spot for families thanks to its slides, diving platforms, shaded cabanas, and calm water. The best part? It's only a 15-minute drive south of Rolla.
If you prefer to stay in town, you can head to Ber Juan Park, which sits along East 10th Street. It's a large recreation area with a diverse collection of activities for the young, old, and young at heart. The park itself boasts a picturesque lake in its center, which is surrounded by walking paths and lush trees. It's also home to SplashZone Waterpark, a local favorite for its waterslides, interactive play areas, and lazy river. At the time of this writing, kids aged 3 and under get free entry, and tickets cost $8 for guests aged 4 and older.
Dinner and a show in Rolla
All that antique shopping and outdoor fun is going to work up an appetite. Fortunately, Rolla has a great selection of places to grab a bite. Public House Brewing Company is a dog-friendly brewpub with great sandwiches (even one for little kids) and beer tasting flights. Another local favorite is Hoppers Pub, which, as on theme of the legendary Mother Road, boasts 66 taps of beers, ciders, and more. If you prefer your food straight from the water, you might want to check out the gourmet seafood at NaCl+H2O. Think stacked seafood platters, crab cakes, mushroom and scallop pasta, and honey habanero shrimp. Absolutely delish.
A little local culture never goes astray when you're in a new small city. If you feel like pairing dinner with a show, wander down East 7th Street to the Ozark Actors Theatre. They put on a fantastic calendar of musicals and plays here, including transportive productions that will engage both kids and adults alike. Be sure to check the schedule online and see if you can time a show with your visit. Similar to this creative mecca known as "Athens of the Ozarks," it's just one example of the creativity you'll find in the Ozarks.