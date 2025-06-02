Hidden In Missouri's Ozarks Is A Small City Right On Route 66 With Antiques And An Adventure Park Beach

The Ozark Mountains are home to some of the oldest plateaus in the U.S. — a place of natural wonder and adventure. Deep within these mountains, you can find all manifestations of American culture and history, from the world's "Folk Music Capital" boasting mountain charm and cozy cabins to a water sports wonderland with hidden beaches and clear water. It's also where you'll find Rolla, an unassuming city on the legendary Route 66 with much more to offer than first meets the eye. Rolla is commonly referred to as "The Middle of Everywhere," which isn't surprising as it's a 1.5-hour drive from St. Louis, 3.5 hours from Kansas City, two hours from Springfield, and 1.5 hours from Columbia (just to name a few).

Rolla is known for its antique shopping, particularly Rolla Antique Mall, which has over 300 dealers. Rolla Antique Mall is about 10 minutes out of town, along Route 66, and is a great pitstop if you're hunting vintage treasures, records, toys, board games, and much more. On the other side of town (still on Route 66), about 15 minutes from Rolla, you'll find Piney River Antique Mall. The sprawling space houses goods from about 90 dealers, including people selling handmade goods, vintage pieces, and some rare collectibles. In the center of Rolla, along North Pine Street, you can get your antique shopping fix at two great spots. Forgotten Finds has a friendly owner selling all sorts of antiques, including furniture, lamps, and decorations. Right across the street, Pine Street Vintage Goods is only open two weekends each month and sells vintage treasures big and small.