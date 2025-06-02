One Of The Adirondacks' Easiest Mountaintop Hikes Rewards With Incredible Lake George Views
Close to the shore of the dazzling Adirondack favorite, Lake George, Shelving Rock Mountain is a relatively short day hike that rewards with breathtaking views of the water from above. At just a little over three miles on a relatively wide, flat, and simple to navigate trail that is rarely crowded, committing to this trail while exploring the Adirondacks is easy. If you finish the hike to the top of the mountain and find you're still hungry for more Adirondack adventures, you're in luck. This mountain is close to several other excellent hikes to choose from.
This Adirondack lake is enormous, so don't let the trailhead for the Shelving Rock Mountain hike being so close to the lakeshore trick you. It's a little over 45 minutes away from the actual town of Lake George along NY-149. If you're coming from Albany, expect to be in the car between an hour and a half and two hours before you actually hit the trail. There is parking around the trailhead, but make sure not to just pull over by the side of the road or you might find a ticket waiting for you when you get back from your hike.
An easy hike up to breathtaking views at Shelving Rock Mountain
The beginning of the path up Shelving Rock is a beautiful trail through the woods. The hard-packed trail, soaked in dappled sunlight, is a relatively relaxing stroll. Don't be deceived though. Later on, you'll be navigating some switchbacks, designed to keep the trail from getting too steep. If you're looking for a way to spend the day with your less-experienced hiking buddies, want to take your own Adirondack skills to the next level, or are ready to embark on your first solo hike, you're in luck. Shelving Rock is the perfect route. When you reach the fork in the trail, stay left to reach the Shelving Rock Trail.
If you're keeping an eye on your map, you'll notice that when you reach the apparent top of the mountain, there isn't much of a view to see. However, if you walk a little further, to a slightly lower elevation, you'll find a truly breathtaking overlook with views of the forests and lake below. There is a path to the overlook, but no trail markers, so proceed with caution and try to keep your bearings so that it's easy to get back to the trail itself. Expect to spend 2-3 hours on this trail, including making your way back to the trailhead.
Combine the mountaintop with the waterfall when hiking Shelving Rock Mountain
The view from the Shelving Rock overlook is a fantastic way to start your adventure into one of New York's best mountain ranges, but there's another beautiful nature view waiting on Shelving Rock Mountain: the falls. The Shelving Rock Falls are 50 feet high and extremely close to the mountain trail, you'll just have to look closely. Just like the overlook, there aren't any trail markers. To make things even more complicated, there's not even an official trailhead at the beginning. Don't worry about having to wander into the forest blindly, though. There is a real path you can take, and just like its mountain neighbor, it's very easy to hike.
Starting at a bright orange gate near the parking area on Shelving Rock Road, this short hike takes you away from the mountain summit to the towering falls and the sound of water pouring into the ravine. If you keep hiking along this route, you can go all the way to the extremely popular Log Bay (sometimes called Shelving Rock Bay) on Lake George. Some people do this hike as a loop, simply known as the Shelving Rock Mountain and Shelving Rock Falls Trail loop. Most hikers finish this beautiful route in just over three hours. While this is a relatively easy hike, be prepared that, depending on the weather, you might have to contend with a creek crossing and muddy patches of trail along the way. Regardless, you'll be glad you hiked the trail.