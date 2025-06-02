One Of The Adirondacks' Easiest Mountaintop Hikes Rewards With Incredible Lake George Views

Close to the shore of the dazzling Adirondack favorite, Lake George, Shelving Rock Mountain is a relatively short day hike that rewards with breathtaking views of the water from above. At just a little over three miles on a relatively wide, flat, and simple to navigate trail that is rarely crowded, committing to this trail while exploring the Adirondacks is easy. If you finish the hike to the top of the mountain and find you're still hungry for more Adirondack adventures, you're in luck. This mountain is close to several other excellent hikes to choose from.

This Adirondack lake is enormous, so don't let the trailhead for the Shelving Rock Mountain hike being so close to the lakeshore trick you. It's a little over 45 minutes away from the actual town of Lake George along NY-149. If you're coming from Albany, expect to be in the car between an hour and a half and two hours before you actually hit the trail. There is parking around the trailhead, but make sure not to just pull over by the side of the road or you might find a ticket waiting for you when you get back from your hike.