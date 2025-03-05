New York's 'Queen Of The American Lakes' Is A Dazzling Adirondack Gem With Endless Beauty And Recreation

The Adirondacks (one of New York's most awe-inspiring mountain ranges) are dotted with tiny lake villages surrounded by a wild outdoor paradise – but Lake George is special. It's easy to see why American President Thomas Jefferson dubbed this lake "the Queen of American Lakes." It's an impressive 32 miles long and 3 miles wide and is probably just as beautiful as when Jefferson first saw it. Despite the region's long history as a vacation destination, its glacial water has remained pristine enough to drink straight from the surface.

Lake George is one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., but this region is incredibly beautiful all year long. Its busiest time is typically the summer thanks to the beautiful weather for hiking, swimming, and boating, but if you want to have this incredible place all to yourself, you could brave the mountain winter and see the lake blanketed in snow. You might even catch the exciting winter carnival on its shores. Lake George can be found in the Forever Wild Forest Preserve Adirondack Park, and there are many, many natural islands and rocky beaches around it to explore. The perfect home base for your trip is the community which shares Lake George's name. The picturesque tourist town of Lake George can be found right along the very tip of this long skinny lake, and it's only a three-hour drive away from the heart of Manhattan.