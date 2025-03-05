New York's 'Queen Of The American Lakes' Is A Dazzling Adirondack Gem With Endless Beauty And Recreation
The Adirondacks (one of New York's most awe-inspiring mountain ranges) are dotted with tiny lake villages surrounded by a wild outdoor paradise – but Lake George is special. It's easy to see why American President Thomas Jefferson dubbed this lake "the Queen of American Lakes." It's an impressive 32 miles long and 3 miles wide and is probably just as beautiful as when Jefferson first saw it. Despite the region's long history as a vacation destination, its glacial water has remained pristine enough to drink straight from the surface.
Lake George is one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., but this region is incredibly beautiful all year long. Its busiest time is typically the summer thanks to the beautiful weather for hiking, swimming, and boating, but if you want to have this incredible place all to yourself, you could brave the mountain winter and see the lake blanketed in snow. You might even catch the exciting winter carnival on its shores. Lake George can be found in the Forever Wild Forest Preserve Adirondack Park, and there are many, many natural islands and rocky beaches around it to explore. The perfect home base for your trip is the community which shares Lake George's name. The picturesque tourist town of Lake George can be found right along the very tip of this long skinny lake, and it's only a three-hour drive away from the heart of Manhattan.
Experience the wild around the shores of Lake George
There are numerous little towns and villages scattered throughout the Lake George region that offer ample opportunity to grab coffee, shop, and relax, but the real star of the show is the natural landscape. Whether you're looking for heart-pounding mountain biking, a thrilling ride in a hot air balloon, an affordable camping trip on one of the lake's little islands, or a trek on the trails to spot cedar waxwings and nuthatches, you'll be surrounded by natural beauty.
If you're just looking for a relaxing walk with stellar views, you won't want to miss the South End of Lake George Tour. It only takes about 30 minutes to stroll along this trail. While this is a walk that takes you through populated areas rather than the wilderness, you'll have breathtaking views of the water without having to break a sweat. For something more natural, try the Lake George Recreation Center Berry Pond Trail. This 2.5-hour journey through the woods rewards you with an incredible view of Lake George — just be aware it's not very well marked so you'll want to study the map ahead of time. If you're really booking for a challenge, hit the Prospect Mountain Trail. This route is about 3 miles, but it is steep and takes you all the way up Prospect Mountain to see the lake from above.
Exploring Lake George for history buffs and nature lovers
There are plenty of ways to appreciate the natural beauty of Lake George, but the best way to see the lake might be by boat. If you want to head out on the water on your own, companies like Kayak Lake George offer rentals for kayaks and paddleboards. Expect to pay around $30 to 60 per hour, depending on how many people you're with. For a more relaxing experience, get a ticket on the historic paddlewheel called the Minne Ha Ha [pictured] via the Lake George Steamboat Company, which has been running for more than 100 years. Prices vary, but for a sightseeing cruise of the Southern Basin of Lake George, you should expect to pay around $25 per adult at the time of this writing.
If you're interested in the region's past, there's no better place to visit than the impressive Fort William Henry. The Lake George area is steeped in fascinating history from the French and Indian War, and the fort located in Lake George makes it feel like you're really there in the 18th century. Educators dressed like characters from the era fire cannons, put on battle reenactments, and teach visitors about what life was like in the Adirondacks more than two centuries ago. The living museum overlooks the brilliant blue lake, so you'll be sure to get a fantastic view while you're there.