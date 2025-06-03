Missouri's Tourist Caves With Notorious History Are A Fun Escape From St. Louis With Camping And Zip-Lining

Good weather always means an enjoyable time outdoors, especially in a rainy state like Missouri during the spring. However, if luck is not on your side, the so-called "Show Me State" offers entertaining activities inside its caves. With around 7,500 grottos, including the world's largest subterranean lake, Missouri features large areas characterized by soluble carbonate rocks, which water can erode. Among these recorded caves — 20 of which are open to the public — the Meramec Caverns are very popular with tourists. Located in Stanton, approximately 60 miles from St. Louis, these caves are not only a wondrous sight, but also a landmark rich in history.

The caves were discovered in 1720 and became a tourist destination in 1933. Guided tours take you through a 1.25-mile loop within the cave complex in one hour and 20 minutes. Inside the grotto, beige-colored formations resembling shark teeth welcome you, as well as stalactites and stalagmites that look like popcorn or grapes. The tour ends with a light show inside the caverns.

As fascinating as historical facts may be, legends also play a significant role in preserving the cave's history and adding a touch of folklore. For instance, a French explorer set out on a journey to this area after learning of a Native American legend about gold hidden inside the cave. To his disappointment, he discovered saltpeter instead. This mineral was mined during the Civil War for the production of gunpowder for the Union army. The anecdotes don't end here. Legend has it that Jesse James used this cave as a hiding place. Fun fact or reality? We'll let you decide.