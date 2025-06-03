Missouri's Tourist Caves With Notorious History Are A Fun Escape From St. Louis With Camping And Zip-Lining
Good weather always means an enjoyable time outdoors, especially in a rainy state like Missouri during the spring. However, if luck is not on your side, the so-called "Show Me State" offers entertaining activities inside its caves. With around 7,500 grottos, including the world's largest subterranean lake, Missouri features large areas characterized by soluble carbonate rocks, which water can erode. Among these recorded caves — 20 of which are open to the public — the Meramec Caverns are very popular with tourists. Located in Stanton, approximately 60 miles from St. Louis, these caves are not only a wondrous sight, but also a landmark rich in history.
The caves were discovered in 1720 and became a tourist destination in 1933. Guided tours take you through a 1.25-mile loop within the cave complex in one hour and 20 minutes. Inside the grotto, beige-colored formations resembling shark teeth welcome you, as well as stalactites and stalagmites that look like popcorn or grapes. The tour ends with a light show inside the caverns.
As fascinating as historical facts may be, legends also play a significant role in preserving the cave's history and adding a touch of folklore. For instance, a French explorer set out on a journey to this area after learning of a Native American legend about gold hidden inside the cave. To his disappointment, he discovered saltpeter instead. This mineral was mined during the Civil War for the production of gunpowder for the Union army. The anecdotes don't end here. Legend has it that Jesse James used this cave as a hiding place. Fun fact or reality? We'll let you decide.
Outdoors activities for any type of traveler
Missouri is home to cultural sites and campgrounds, and with over 3,500 camping areas, adventure seekers will find plenty of engaging activities. Tourists or locals can stay in a tent or a caravan with an electrical hookup at the caverns' LaJolla Natural Park/Campground, and they can enjoy amenities like showers, bathrooms, and a concession stand. If you have extra time in the area, you might explore Meramec State Park. Located a 20-minute drive from the Meramec Caverns, the park gives tourists the opportunity to hike across its green space and bike along the Meramec River Greenway, and it's a great bird-watching destination as well.
For a burst of adrenaline, Caveman Zipline is an unmissable experience available from May through October. Located close to the St Louis metro station, this zip line will glide you above the Meramec River at a speed of 50 mph, reaching heights between 200 and 1,250 feet. Taking up to 90 minutes, the tour involves four zip line rides and three canopy walkways. If floating in the air isn't your thing, opt for a boat cruise or a float trip along the river. You can either choose a tranquil and slow-paced activity spotting local wildlife or a rafting adventure.
If after such an activity you feel thirsty, look no further than a brewery tour with Anheuser-Busch — the leading brewery for Budweiser. St. Louis became famous for its brewery industry thanks to the caves that helped keep the beer cool before the invention of refrigeration. 20 years after beer arrived in the United States in 1840, St. Louis already boasted 40 breweries, each with its own dedicated cave.
How to get there and where to stay
As in many other American states, driving is often the most exciting choice to reach far destinations. The famous Meramec Caverns are located along Route 66, and you can reach them along a one-of-the kind road trip experience. However, spending the whole day driving to the caverns and walking through them can be both invigorating and tiring. Therefore, booking an accommodation close to the main attraction can be helpful.
In LaJolla Natural Park, Missouri, you'll find the Meramec Caverns Motel, offering double rooms equipped with essential amenities. The motel is open from April through October. For those who seek an unordinary alternative, a church-turned-boutique hotel in St. Louis might suit you. Once a Methodist church, the Gothic Heights Inn is located in Clifton Heights — a perfect location to visit the key sights.
A nice holiday often comes with culinary options. If you want a bite, a restaurant operated by Meramec Caverns serves homemade food and can accommodate up to 250 customers. Just a 15-minute drive from the caverns, Silo Restaurant is considered a trusted destination in nearby Sullivan, serving up culinary traditions since 1961. If you want something other than Southern home cooking, head to El Nopal Mexican Restaurant, where you can indulge in Mexican dishes and margaritas. For those with a sweet tooth, Clark St. Café and Bakery is a small coffee and pastry bar offering all-day comfort food and fresh-baked goods. As you can see, you definitely won't go hungry!