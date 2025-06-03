Japan's Biggest Production Of Lemons Is On A Citrusy Island Paradise With Sweet-Scented Mediterranean Vibes

Imagine this: sea breeze blowing through your hair, the scent of citrus mixed with salt air tingling your nose, the sound of whirring bicycle spokes audible from beneath you, and through the leaves of a lemon grove to your left, dotted in flecks of sunshine-yellow fruit, you see the bright Seto Inland Sea glimmering blue. Coasting down into Ikuchijima, aka Lemon Island, you see a charming cafe serving local treats like lemon sorbet or lemon cake. You park and order a lemon pork dumpling, basking in the view.

There are a number of breathtaking trails that bikers should visit around the world, and Japan's Shimanami Kaido is a hidden gem. A gorgeous bike route of about 70 kilometers connecting larger islands Honshu and Shikoku, it crosses through six small islands including Ikuchijima, in Hiroshima Prefecture. Famously known as Lemon Island for its prevalence of lemon groves, Ikuchi Island — Ikuchijima in Japanese – along with Takaneshima Island produces around half of Hiroshima's lemon crops, which is notable since Hiroshima Prefecture accounts for 60% of all Japan's lemons. While lemons are typically associated with Mediterranean countries like Italy and Spain, or even California in the U.S., Ikuchijima has the perfect mild marine climate for growing citrus, and much of the approximately 20 sq. mile-island has embraced the fruit, as well as the cycling culture offered by the trail.

Serious bikers may choose to bike the full Shimanami Kaido route (approximately four hours non stop) and take a break at Lemon Island. You can also choose to cycle from Onomichi, ride until Ikuchijima, then get a ferry back to Onomichi from there, saving you about 35 kilometers. Regardless, renting a bike to spend the day on Lemon Island is the perfect way to experience another side of Japan, and it's easy for any level of cyclist, particularly since electric bike rentals are now readily available to rent.