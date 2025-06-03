Wisconsin's Waterfront Getaway Blends Art-Filled Streets, Lake Michigan's Shoreline, And A Historic Winery

Whether you're en route to Door County for a summer weekend or looking for an underrated Wisconsin city with scenic lakefront quirks, Algoma is a fantastic gateway to the quaint wineries, picturesque shorelines, and creative niches of the Badger State's northeastern oasis. Perched on Lake Michigan yet surrounded by agricultural land, the small city is home to just a little more than 3,000 residents. Algoma has quirky charm and a friendly feel without the crowds that flock farther north to shop, pick cherries in early summer, or take picturesque drives to see Wisconsin's range of fall foliage.

If you're looking for a summer getaway in a lake city with beautiful beaches, you've come to the right place. Algoma's creative atmosphere has given rise to galleries and studios like Robert Ray Gallery, Clay on Steele, Algoma Atelier of Sculpture & Art, and Yonder, the latter a studio run by artists Don Krumpos and Erin LaBonte. The pair has facilitated numerous murals throughout the city, and their studio brings the local community together through performances, workshops, and public art.

Incidentally, murals are a bit of a thing in Algoma. In 2007, the so-called "Walldog Wave" washed over downtown, transforming 10 buildings into monumental works of art celebrating the city's history. Any bookworms headed for Algoma will want to earmark Yardstick, an indie bookshop featuring a wide range of titles. Plan to visit Algoma the first weekend of the month, and you'll be treated to First Friday, an event where select local studios, galleries, and shops open their doors from 3 to 8 p.m. to ring in the weekend, often coinciding with exhibition openings and other activities.