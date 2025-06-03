Wisconsin's Waterfront Getaway Blends Art-Filled Streets, Lake Michigan's Shoreline, And A Historic Winery
Whether you're en route to Door County for a summer weekend or looking for an underrated Wisconsin city with scenic lakefront quirks, Algoma is a fantastic gateway to the quaint wineries, picturesque shorelines, and creative niches of the Badger State's northeastern oasis. Perched on Lake Michigan yet surrounded by agricultural land, the small city is home to just a little more than 3,000 residents. Algoma has quirky charm and a friendly feel without the crowds that flock farther north to shop, pick cherries in early summer, or take picturesque drives to see Wisconsin's range of fall foliage.
If you're looking for a summer getaway in a lake city with beautiful beaches, you've come to the right place. Algoma's creative atmosphere has given rise to galleries and studios like Robert Ray Gallery, Clay on Steele, Algoma Atelier of Sculpture & Art, and Yonder, the latter a studio run by artists Don Krumpos and Erin LaBonte. The pair has facilitated numerous murals throughout the city, and their studio brings the local community together through performances, workshops, and public art.
Incidentally, murals are a bit of a thing in Algoma. In 2007, the so-called "Walldog Wave" washed over downtown, transforming 10 buildings into monumental works of art celebrating the city's history. Any bookworms headed for Algoma will want to earmark Yardstick, an indie bookshop featuring a wide range of titles. Plan to visit Algoma the first weekend of the month, and you'll be treated to First Friday, an event where select local studios, galleries, and shops open their doors from 3 to 8 p.m. to ring in the weekend, often coinciding with exhibition openings and other activities.
Explore Great Lakes' history and flavors in Algoma
About a 50-minute drive from Green Bay's Austen Straubel International Airport and two hours north of Milwaukee, Algoma is a worthy trek for a day trip or a weekend getaway, as it makes a great jumping-off point for exploring the lakeshore. Take in the iconic, bright red Pierhead Lighthouse and wade into pristine waters on sandy Crescent Beach — home to the annual Soar on the Shore Beach & Kite Festival in August. But that's not all — there's also an abundance of fantastic food and drink to go around in Algoma.
Vineyards have flourished in the region, thanks in part to the formal establishment of the Wisconsin Ledge American Viticultural Area (AVA) in 2012. The gravel, sand, and clay-rich glacial soils, mixed with lakeshore temperatures that average around ten degrees warmer than elsewhere in the region, result in a unique range of wines. "This warmth is huge for cool-climate, highly acidic French and American hybrid grapes grown here because it moderates their natural acidity," local winemaker Steve DeBaker told Wine Enthusiast.
Among relative newcomers like Cold Country Vines & Wines and Parallel 44 in neighboring Kewaunee — just a 12-mile drive down Trunk Highway 42 — Algoma's Von Stiehl winery is the state's first licensed winery, crafting wines from northeast Wisconsin vineyards since 1967. Visit the original, historic winery for seasonal and year-round releases, or stop by the Von Stiehl Cider Bar overlooking the harbor.
Dining, sport fishing, and accommodations in Algoma
Wineries aren't the only place to grab a good drink in town. Ahnapee Brewery has a taproom in Algoma, serving signature brews like Little Soldier, Hail Mary Helles, and Cherry Mechanic in addition to seasonal recipes. Local saloons are full of personality, too, like Off the Hook Bar & Grill, Three Eleven Bar & Bistro, Millies Pub & Grub, and Smashed on the Rocks Saloon. A stay in Algoma also wouldn't be complete without a surf 'n' turf dinner at Son of Skaliwags. This fun, unpretentious dive bar was originally founded in 2011, then passed down to the chef's son in 2021. The scallops are not to be missed!
It's no surprise that there's a bit of a nautical theme here, as Algoma bears the proud reputation of being a mecca for Great Lakes sport fishing. In spring and summer, popular trophies include trout, salmon, smelt, and steelhead, while winter offers ample ice fishing once Lake Michigan freezes over.
Need a place to stay? Algoma's only full-service hotel is an independent, characterful spot called Hotel Stebbins, located in a historic downtown building. It's also home to a true Wisconsin supper club. (Friday fish fry, anyone?) If waterfront is a must, Harbor Inn Algoma's lake-view rooms or The River Hills Motel's private slips might float your boat. The latter is located on the Ahnapee River with easy access to Lake Michigan, and its timeless midcentury persona has been lovingly refreshed with a contemporary, cottage-chic twist.