5 Best Drives To Show Off Wisconsin's Range Of Fall Foliage Like No Other, According To Wisconsin Residents

Wisconsin has plenty to offer at any point of the year, but the state particularly stands out in autumn. In addition to the essential fall activities like apple picking, haunted houses, and Oktoberfest, the Wisconsin forests come alive when the leaves change color. While you could rent a cute cabin in the middle of the forest, or go on a hike to immerse yourself in these colors, there is a better way to take in as much of the scenery and enjoy the most variety of colors possible. By taking a scenic drive, you can eat up miles of road, looking at thousands of trees and shades of reds, oranges, and yellows along the way. There's something magical about driving through the falling leaves with your favorite music and a friend or furry companion in the car.

If you want to make sure that the leaves are changing before you head out, take a moment to look at Travel Wisconsin. This website is one of the best fall foliage finder resources out there, and it tells you how much the colors have changed so far and whether regions of the state are at their peak yet or not. The website also provides photos and videos of those regions so that you have an idea about what kind of scenery you'll see while on your adventure. We looked at Travel Wisconsin and scoured the internet for the opinions of Wisconsin residents to give you a variety of great autumn roads to travel to see the best of Wisconsin when the leaves begin to turn.