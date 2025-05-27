Wisconsin's Dazzling Summer Getaway Is A Lake City With Boutiques, Beautiful Beaches, And Fine Dining

While travel guru Rick Steves himself has claimed Geneva in Switzerland is overrated, the same cannot be said of Wisconsin's Lake Geneva, a picturesque Midwest destination that has seen tourism steadily increase over the last decade. Lake Geneva, a city sometimes dubbed the Hamptons of the Midwest, has upscale vibes, beaches, and elaborate Victorian mansions lining its shores. Established in the 19th century as a vacation destination by Chicago elites escaping urban summers and the Fire of 1871, Lake Geneva is a pristine waterfront city that offers year-round fun.

Situated in Wisconsin's Walworth County, just 10 miles north of Illinois, Lake Geneva is one of several destinations on Geneva Lake, covering about 22 miles of shoreline, much of which is a trail you can bike or stroll today. The Pottawatomi Tribe in the area originally called the lake "Kishwauketoe," or "Lake of the Sparkling Water," because the water is so clear. In the late 1800s, Lake Geneva became a popular getaway for urbanites, and the city's wealthy elites built lavish summer mansions. By the early 1900s, Lake Geneva was well established as a vacation destination, with lodging, spas, a steamboat cruise, and fine dining. Today, many of the Victorian mansions at Lake Geneva are still standing, and good food and outdoor activities abound, so you can experience the excellent swimming and vacation opulence that made Lake Geneva so popular with turn-of-the-century travelers.

The train from Chicago to Lake Geneva, which once made the area so accessible, has sadly been replaced by interstate highways, but Lake Geneva's an easy drive from Chicago via Interstate 94. If you fly into the area, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the Midwest's most well-connected airport, is only about an hour and 10 minute drive. Alternatively, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is only about 45 minutes away.