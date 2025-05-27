Wisconsin's Dazzling Summer Getaway Is A Lake City With Boutiques, Beautiful Beaches, And Fine Dining
While travel guru Rick Steves himself has claimed Geneva in Switzerland is overrated, the same cannot be said of Wisconsin's Lake Geneva, a picturesque Midwest destination that has seen tourism steadily increase over the last decade. Lake Geneva, a city sometimes dubbed the Hamptons of the Midwest, has upscale vibes, beaches, and elaborate Victorian mansions lining its shores. Established in the 19th century as a vacation destination by Chicago elites escaping urban summers and the Fire of 1871, Lake Geneva is a pristine waterfront city that offers year-round fun.
Situated in Wisconsin's Walworth County, just 10 miles north of Illinois, Lake Geneva is one of several destinations on Geneva Lake, covering about 22 miles of shoreline, much of which is a trail you can bike or stroll today. The Pottawatomi Tribe in the area originally called the lake "Kishwauketoe," or "Lake of the Sparkling Water," because the water is so clear. In the late 1800s, Lake Geneva became a popular getaway for urbanites, and the city's wealthy elites built lavish summer mansions. By the early 1900s, Lake Geneva was well established as a vacation destination, with lodging, spas, a steamboat cruise, and fine dining. Today, many of the Victorian mansions at Lake Geneva are still standing, and good food and outdoor activities abound, so you can experience the excellent swimming and vacation opulence that made Lake Geneva so popular with turn-of-the-century travelers.
The train from Chicago to Lake Geneva, which once made the area so accessible, has sadly been replaced by interstate highways, but Lake Geneva's an easy drive from Chicago via Interstate 94. If you fly into the area, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the Midwest's most well-connected airport, is only about an hour and 10 minute drive. Alternatively, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is only about 45 minutes away.
Best beaches and water activities in Lake Geneva
Geneva Lake still has the "sparkling waters" denoted by the Pottawatomi and remains a popular swimming spot. Riviera Beach is a popular, kid-friendly beach in downtown Lake Geneva, with light sand and swimming docks anchored just offshore. You'll need to buy a wristband or a resident's pass to enter. A 10-minute drive will take you to Bigfoot State Park Beach, a pet-friendly park named not after the Sasquatch, but after Big Foot, a famous Pottawatomi chief. Besides beach and picnic areas, Big Foot State Park has several miles of hiking trails, also popular for snowshoeing in winter.
Across from Riviera on the other end of the lake, Fontana Beach is a wide stretch with a concessions stand and paid entrance. Williams Bay Beach, the most secluded of the Geneva Lake beaches, has tree-covered hills above the sand. Boating on Geneva Lake is a must-do spring through autumn, whether you're renting a pontoon or chartering a historic steamboat cruise. Summer visitors can wakeboard, waterski, paddleboard, or fish off their boats. In the winter, pending ice thickness, visitors can skate on Geneva Lake's surface or lace their skates at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's seasonal outdoor ice skating rink nearby.
Lake Geneva has many local boutiques and upscale eats
The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is a destination in and of itself. Formerly a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Playboy Club, the resort has reinvented itself, featuring a spa, ski hill, golf course and club, restaurants, 358 luxurious guest rooms and suites, plus private, cabin-style villas. Have luxurious Italian plates at Risoranté Brissago or a steak at Geneva ChopHouse.
Main Street and Broad Street make up downtown Lake Geneva, filled with stores and cafes. Boutiques like Cornerstone Shoppe & Gallery, 12th and Brown, Genevieve's, and C.R. Goodfinds are local favorites for discovering smaller-brand fashion and accessories. Queen Bee Artisan Market is full of unique, local crafts and gifts, from keychains made with wood from Lambeau Field to local honey. Stop for a snack at the Simple Cafe, or go upscale for dinner with multiple fine dining options, including Sopra, an American-Italian bistro, the Gilded Age-themed Baker House, and Pier 290, Lake Geneva's only right-on-the-lakeside restaurant.
Lake Geneva has a few unique tours, including the U.S. Mailboat Tour and the Black Point Estate tour of 19th-century beer magnate Conrad Seipp's former home. If you want to explore the lake on land, a 21-mile trail circles the lake's perimeter where you can see the historic mansions up close. There's also a unique drive-through safari at Safari Lake Geneva. The Yerkes Observatory, known as the birthplace of modern astrophysics, is also an incredible spot to visit, only a 10-minute drive from Lake Geneva's downtown. When you're ready to move north, check out some of the Midwest's other underrated vacation spots, like the coastal towns of Door County that boast delicious eats, gorgeous lake life, and culture.