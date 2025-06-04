Hiding In The Heart Of Atlanta's Bamboo Forest Is One Of Georgia's Prettiest Stays In A Magical Treehouse

If folks think of a treehouse, they might envision one of those ramshackle boxes that a loving, if mechanically-deficient, parent hammered into place. It was a secret hideout for one summer, all the neighborhood kids visited if they had the password, and other conventions belonging to an '80s coming-of-age flick. But how about a swanky glamp-worthy log cabin elevated to tree height and replete with electricity, air conditioning and heating, a cozy bed and antique furniture, a marble bathroom, and even some llamas roaming the bamboo forest floor below you? Welcome to the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse.

Sure, nobody would connect Atlanta to bamboo forest, alpacas, or treehouses — except the owners of Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse, Kara and Kate. The two are responsible for conceptualizing, building, and managing Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse along with their daughter, Walker. Having roots in their privately-owned animal rescue, the family's project expanded to orchards of multiple types (apple, pomegranate, blueberries, figs, bananas, etc), gardens of multiple types (herb, veggie, flower), and also the treehouse, which is located on the same farm. "This is pure magic — there needs to be a treehouse in here," the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse website quotes Kara when she stepped into the bamboo forest for the first time. And that's exactly what they did.

Now, visitors can steep themselves in that same magic. Whether a romantic escape, wedding, photographic or videographic project, or TV shows like Netflix's "Love is Blind," the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse has hosted it all. The property even offers multiple other experiences that incorporate alpacas and llamas, like wine tasting, yoga, and a tour plus animal meet-and-greet.