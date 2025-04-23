Near Tennessee's Smoky Mountains Is The World's First Interactive Treehouse Resort For An Unmatched Getaway
There's nothing like a good, old-fashioned treehouse to bring out your inner child, and hidden near Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort in Sevierville, Tennessee, aims to do just that. The impressive accommodation calls itself the "world's first interactive treehouse resort," with childlike magic infused into every design decision, from the ground up.
Nestled among 40 sprawling acres, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is located around 45 minutes by car from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville. Overlooking two golf courses and the Little Pigeon River, the property is far enough removed to provide a respite deep in nature, yet close enough to many attractions to make it a great base for an incredible family vacation.
The vision of Brian and Amanda Jensen, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort began when they created an interactive treehouse for their four children. They joked about renting it out when their kids had grown, and then the joke became a reality as they embarked on a mission to build the largest treehouse resort in America. Their objective outlined on the resort's website, "to transport adults back to the carefree days of their childhood treehouse adventures while providing a space where families can come together, play, and coexist harmoniously with the natural beauty surrounding us," is coming to fruition as the property expands thoughtfully. While it isn't the only elevated treehouse retreat in Tennessee, it is aiming to be the largest. With a goal of building 130 treehouses across its expansive property, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the most ambitious treehouse resort in size across America.
What it's like inside Sanctuary Treehouse Resort
Channeling a "Berenstain Bears" vibe, it's as if the resort was playfully designed by children who imagined the most immersive, and fun, treehouse experience possible. The treehouse lodgings feature custom 20-foot slides, secret ladders, outdoor swings, copper tubs, swinging outdoor beds, escape hatches, interactive furniture, rope climbs, and bucket pulleys, creating a one-of-a-kind interactive experience for guests of all ages.
When selecting a treehouse, guests can choose their design (Luxe, TreeFort or TreeFort Double), which can sleep up to four, six, or 12, respectively. Next, guests choose either a mountain or wooded view. And finally, guests can choose what theme is most appealing to them. For example, the Tarzan and Jane treehouse is a TreeFort Double with a connecting bridge and Smoky Mountain views. And be forewarned that while they are called treehouses, they aren't actually built in the trees for environmental (and safety) reasons. The owners have worked intentionally to protect the natural woodlands and local wildlife, incorporating authentic "tree features" instead. Regardless, visitor reviews consistently praise the unique concept. On Tripadvisor, guest James H said, "Our experience at the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort was an intriguing balance of old fashion treehouse fun and unexpected pampering. The trap doors, dual slides, drink chutes, swinging ropes and buckets on pulleys were a huge hit for hours on end."
The resort map with future expansion plans read like a map of Neverland. The Enchanted Forest includes a waterfall, streams, the "Illuminated Forest," and a giant slide. The Hill Top Hangout includes an observation deck, and The Fort, coming in the next phase of growth, will include complimentary golf, a pizzeria, a butcher shop, a place to buy sundries, and a gift shop.
The perfect base for family fun in the Great Smoky Mountains
While you could easily spend your days at Sanctuary Treehouse Resort, combining adventure with relaxation, it's also near several amusement parks, outdoor adventure attractions, and water parks. Most are located in the family-friendly towns of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg just under 30 minutes away, with Great Smoky Mountains National Park just beyond. The ideal destination for a family vacation, the resort is an excellent base camp to explore the area.
America's only zorbing park, Outdoor Gravity Park, enables daredevils to step inside an inflatable ball and hurl themselves down a grassy hill. For those who prefer to go airborne, zipline parks are aplenty. Wahoo Ziplines, Smoky Mountain Ziplines, Legacy Mountain Ziplines, and Wears Valley Zipline Adventures are all minutes from each other.
A popular spot for concerts and events over the holidays, The Island in Pigeon Forge is 23 jam-packed acres of rides, dining, and shopping. Nearby, the Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster offers the longest downhill ride in the United States, spanning over 1 mile long. If treehouses aren't enough to satisfy your imagination, immerse yourself in an interactive treasure hunt game, armed with a magic wand and clue book at MagiQuest. Wild WaterDome, Tennessee's largest indoor water park, and Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, a family-friendly aquarium in Gatlinburg, are also crowd pleasers. Fans of Dolly Parton who have Dollywood on their bucket list will be happy to see that it's also just down the road. Overall, the opportunities for family fun in the area are unmatched, and Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is a centrally located base for the perfect family escape.