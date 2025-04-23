Near Tennessee's Smoky Mountains Is The World's First Interactive Treehouse Resort For An Unmatched Getaway

There's nothing like a good, old-fashioned treehouse to bring out your inner child, and hidden near Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort in Sevierville, Tennessee, aims to do just that. The impressive accommodation calls itself the "world's first interactive treehouse resort," with childlike magic infused into every design decision, from the ground up.

Nestled among 40 sprawling acres, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is located around 45 minutes by car from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville. Overlooking two golf courses and the Little Pigeon River, the property is far enough removed to provide a respite deep in nature, yet close enough to many attractions to make it a great base for an incredible family vacation.

The vision of Brian and Amanda Jensen, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort began when they created an interactive treehouse for their four children. They joked about renting it out when their kids had grown, and then the joke became a reality as they embarked on a mission to build the largest treehouse resort in America. Their objective outlined on the resort's website, "to transport adults back to the carefree days of their childhood treehouse adventures while providing a space where families can come together, play, and coexist harmoniously with the natural beauty surrounding us," is coming to fruition as the property expands thoughtfully. While it isn't the only elevated treehouse retreat in Tennessee, it is aiming to be the largest. With a goal of building 130 treehouses across its expansive property, Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the most ambitious treehouse resort in size across America.