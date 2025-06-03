The 'Cleanest, Purest, Bluest Water In The Granite State' Is A Crystalline New England Swimming Hole

Of the many pleasures of summer in northern New England, few exceed the cool caress of mountain water at the local swimming hole. Rippling along stony streams and creeks, the snowmelt and spring water collect in pools and ponds to become the ultimate refreshment. Which one is the best remains a regular topic of debate for locals — whether it's this secret clear lake in the White Mountains or the breathtaking waterfall and swimming hole at the "Little Grand Canyon." Another contender is East Pond in Thornton. Zoomed in, it can appear as "the purest, cleanest, bluest water in the Granite State" (per 97.5 WOKQ). Zoom out, and watch the frame reveal an alpine tapestry of pine, spruce, fir, and birch that typifies New Hampshire forests.

Measuring 6.5 acres and 27 feet deep, East Pond sits in a hollow of White Mountain National Forest. As such, it comes with all the nature of the region: dense greenery, rocky soil, cool air, and limited light. That also translates to abundant wildlife, including black bear, bobcat, moose, deer, and snakes. Often, it's flying above as woodcocks, warblers, bats, hawks, and other species that are precious to birders. In East Pond itself, you may find leeches among its watery critters. They are extremely common in northern New England, not dangerous, and are easily removable with the slide (not a pull) of a fingernail or blade.