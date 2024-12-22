The Foothills Of New Hampshire's White Mountains Boast A Secret Clear Lake Campground Paradise
The Granite State has a lot to recommend about it. It might be a small state, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in exciting activities. From world-class ski resorts in the mesmerizing White Mountains to boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, vacationing in New Hampshire is all about the great outdoors.
Given the huge variety of outdoor adventures that are available in the Northeastern state, it should be no surprise that many vacations involve camping. The forests and mountains of this delightful corner of New England are gorgeous and offer some amazing spots where you can pitch a tent and enjoy a night or two under the stars.
But sometimes, sleeping on the ground just isn't all that appealing. While you may want to rough it a little bit while immersing yourself in the greens, reds, and golds of the New Hampshire landscape, a good night's sleep and a touch of luxury can be just what the doctor ordered. If this sounds appealing, then Huttopia, an exquisite glamping spot located on Iona Lake in Albany — one of the prettiest lakes in New Hampshire — might be just the thing.
Wake up to birdsong at this gorgeous lakeside retreat
The joy of glamping is its unique combination of hotel-style elegance and service with the ability to immerse yourself in the natural world as you would on a more rugged, back-to-basics camping adventure. Huttopia delivers on both fronts, offering a selection of charming chalets and tents equipped with comfortable beds, sheets, towels, and even a few en-suite bathrooms. There's a well-stocked communal kitchen area as well, so you can whip up your own culinary creations, or you can opt to enjoy delicious bites and flatbread pizza from the on-site bistro that operates out of an old Airstream trailer.
The setting itself couldn't be more beautiful, with the crystal-clear waters of Lake Iona and the picturesque peaks of New Hampshire's White Mountains visible in the distance. Guests can swim in the lake and the site's heated saltwater pool or just relax in the central lodge tent, cozying up with a wood stove and a good book or enjoying a few games of foosball or ping pong. The site has canoes, kayaks, and standup paddleboards for rent and offers a wonderful range of activities, from morning yoga overlooking the lake to outdoor cinema screenings in the evenings.
Exploring the stunning White Mountain National Forest
Located just 2.5 hours north of Boston, Massachusetts, Huttopia is the ideal base for exploring one of New Hampshire's most impressive areas of natural beauty without sacrificing comfort and style. The White Mountain National Forest is right on its doorstep and offers some of the best outdoor activities in New England. With over 800,000 acres of preserved forest and some truly impressive mountain peaks, it is an incredible place for outdoor adventurers to explore.
There are some great hiking routes located less than a ten-minute drive from Huttopia, with trails that take hikers up into the Mount Chocorua Scenic Area, full of rocky gorges, tumbling cascades, and panoramic views. Further afield, the hike from Old Bridle Path to West Rattlesnake is a great trail for beginners and might seem gentle, but it offers some glorious 360-degree vistas of the entire Lakes Region. Seasoned hikers might want to take on the summit of Mount Washington, however, the highest peak in the Northeast.
If you are in the mood for something a little more relaxing, the gentle flow of the Saco River is ideal for tubing, and an afternoon spent floating through the exquisite New Hampshire scenery on an inner tube, stopping only for a picnic lunch, is hard to beat. Conway, situated just 10 minutes from the campsite, is a charming town with some great local boutiques and tasty dining options, while the Mount Washington Valley Theatre Company and the Conway Historical Society's Eastman Lord Museum provide a touch of arts and culture for travelers looking for an alternative to outdoor adventure.