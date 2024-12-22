The Foothills Of New Hampshire's White Mountains Boast A Secret Clear Lake Campground Paradise

The Granite State has a lot to recommend about it. It might be a small state, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in exciting activities. From world-class ski resorts in the mesmerizing White Mountains to boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, vacationing in New Hampshire is all about the great outdoors.

Given the huge variety of outdoor adventures that are available in the Northeastern state, it should be no surprise that many vacations involve camping. The forests and mountains of this delightful corner of New England are gorgeous and offer some amazing spots where you can pitch a tent and enjoy a night or two under the stars.

But sometimes, sleeping on the ground just isn't all that appealing. While you may want to rough it a little bit while immersing yourself in the greens, reds, and golds of the New Hampshire landscape, a good night's sleep and a touch of luxury can be just what the doctor ordered. If this sounds appealing, then Huttopia, an exquisite glamping spot located on Iona Lake in Albany — one of the prettiest lakes in New Hampshire — might be just the thing.