One Of Florida's Last Undeveloped Barrier Islands Is A State Park Brimming With Coastal Trails And Wildlife

Boneyard Beach is likely the most well-known of Big Talbot's beaches, and that's because of its telling name and the bleached "bones" of the long dead trees that once lived on the edge of the encroaching Atlantic. Located on the northeast corner of Big Talbot Island, the beach and its namesake trees can be reached by hiking the Buccaneer Trail over the sand bluffs to the ocean. It's a short walk across a wide, sandy trail, and once there, visitors might think they've entered a completely different planet. Gone are the tall green oaks and cedars that creep up to the ocean. Instead, you'll arrive at a forest that once thrived along the sand but is now in the midst of being reclaimed by the tidal power of the sea.

Visitors can climb the bleached trees and root snags, but only photos and memories can be taken from Boneyard Beach. It's illegal to remove any of the downed wood — the beach and its long-dead sentinels are protected. One word of caution: don't swim here. Some of the downed trees are submerged and not visible, and strong tidal currents are present in Nassau Sound.

Another unique beach in the park is Black Rock Beach. Punctuated by the black rock formations that give the beach its name, it, too, boasts more bleached-out trees. Some might mistake the black rocks for lava, but they're actually made of sand. Visitors can access this beach via a pull-off on A1A just south of the Boneyard Beach access area. From the pull-off and parking area, it's a sandy hike over the bluffs to the ocean. Again, like Boneyard Beach, Black Rock Beach is best enjoyed from the sand, not the surf. The beaches at Big Talbot are unique, even though they may not be among the so-called best Florida beaches.