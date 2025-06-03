A Nostalgic Family-Friendly Campground In New England Has A Vintage Carousel, Mini-Golf, And A Beach

At some campgrounds, you're lucky to have a hot shower and a bathroom with flush toilets and fewer than 10 spiders. However, others offer so many luxe amenities, they feel more like amusement parks than campgrounds. Located in Western Maine's forested mountains, about 10 minutes from Waterford and a little over an hour from Portland, Papoose Pond Family Campground and Cabins truly wows guests with outlandish amenities and overall comfort.

For many families, the campground's main highlight is the antique carousel, a portable wood and metal merry-go-round from 1919 with leaping horses and beautifully painted chariots. Guests also have access to an 18-hole mini-golf course, laser tag, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, a baseball field, three playgrounds, and a recreation hall with four pool tables, ping pong, and arcade games.

Like the best-ranked campground in all of America, Papoose Pond has a massive pool — 30 feet by 60 feet – surrounded by sunbeds and places for parents to relax. Possibly the campground's best feature is its location on the banks of Papoose Pond. Here, guests can relax on the half-mile beach (all sand, no rocks), rent kayaks and canoes, swim, and participate in sandcastle building contests and even a cardboard boat race. The campground offers a weekly event schedule packed with old-school camp activities, ranging from tie-dyeing to kids vs. parents capture the flag to movie nights and barbecue beach parties.