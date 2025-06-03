A Rooftop Bar Near Disneyland Pairs Dazzling Park Fireworks With Delicious Eats And Magic Cocktails

If you've ever planned a Disney vacation, you're well aware of the work involved in putting together the perfect trip. From deciding where to stay and what clothes to pack to nailing down dinner reservations, it can be a lot. And that's before you account for secondary concerns, like ensuring you get to experience your favorite attractions and find the best spot to view Disney's iconic fireworks shows.

If you're headed to Disneyland for your next magical getaway, however, you can remove much of the stress from that latter task without even entering the popular Anaheim park. Thanks to a nearby, family-friendly eatery dubbed The Fifth Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, you can take in the park's nighttime spectacular without scrambling to secure a spot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Perfectly situated atop the Grand Legacy At The Park hotel, The Fifth sits right across the street from Disneyland, offering incredible views of the park and its signature evening entertainment. Toss in its fantastic food options, amazing selection of adult beverages, and the fact you needn't drop a dime on park tickets to enjoy one of Disneyland's most beloved shows, and The Fifth just might be the second happiest place on earth.