A Rooftop Bar Near Disneyland Pairs Dazzling Park Fireworks With Delicious Eats And Magic Cocktails
If you've ever planned a Disney vacation, you're well aware of the work involved in putting together the perfect trip. From deciding where to stay and what clothes to pack to nailing down dinner reservations, it can be a lot. And that's before you account for secondary concerns, like ensuring you get to experience your favorite attractions and find the best spot to view Disney's iconic fireworks shows.
If you're headed to Disneyland for your next magical getaway, however, you can remove much of the stress from that latter task without even entering the popular Anaheim park. Thanks to a nearby, family-friendly eatery dubbed The Fifth Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, you can take in the park's nighttime spectacular without scrambling to secure a spot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Perfectly situated atop the Grand Legacy At The Park hotel, The Fifth sits right across the street from Disneyland, offering incredible views of the park and its signature evening entertainment. Toss in its fantastic food options, amazing selection of adult beverages, and the fact you needn't drop a dime on park tickets to enjoy one of Disneyland's most beloved shows, and The Fifth just might be the second happiest place on earth.
Disney fireworks in comfort at The Fifth
Whether you've spent all morning and afternoon at Disneyland or haven't even set foot in the park, there are plenty of reasons to end your day at The Fifth. Top of the list, especially for those who are in town to meet the mouse, is that spectacular view. The restaurant and bar's 5,000 square-foot open-air rooftop is the perfect place to relax while taking in breathtaking sights of both Disneyland and its sister park, Disney California Adventure.
During the day, you can expect clear views of several popular attractions, from Space Mountain to the Matterhorn Bobsleds. But the real fun emerges when the sun goes down and Disneyland's fireworks extravaganza fills the night sky. On top of offering a prime spot for watching the show, The Fifth pipes in the accompanying music so you can fully immerse your senses in that signature Disney magic.
And if you happen to be visiting Disneyland on one of those unexpected rainy weather days, The Fifth's rooftop has you covered, literally. During those soggier southern California stretches, the bar will raise canopies to keep patrons dry. Similarly, if you're hitting the park in the fall months, especially during the magic of Disney's spooky season, The Fifth will ensure you stay cozy by firing up its propane heaters.
Magical cocktails with a pinch of pixie dust
Regardless of what time of year you visit, taking in the fireworks from across the street also means you won't have to wade through throngs of park-goers eager to get back to their cars and hotels. Rather than racing for the exit when the entertainment ends, you can head back to the bar for another of The Fifth's signature drinks. Speaking of those specialty cocktails, the rooftop bar also brings its own brand of pixie dust with a number of Disney-themed drinks and secret menu items. The Cruella, for example, mixes vanilla vodka, Bailey's Irish Cream, creme de cacao, and whipped cream for a red-and-white concoction that perfectly evokes Disney's dalmatian-hating villain.
The selection of themed drinks can change with the season, and some secret offerings may not appear on the menu at all. As such, it's a good idea to check The Fifth's Facebook page or ask your server what magic's being mixed behind the bar. You'll want to peruse the food menu too, as the kitchen serves an awesome selection of elevated pub fare, from burgers and pastas to salads, wings, and tacos. Whether you're headed to The Rooftop for the food or drinks (and the fireworks, of course), you can typically count on it opening at 5 p.m. and closing at 10 p.m. most weekdays, 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It's closed on Sundays and Mondays, and can be shut down for private events.