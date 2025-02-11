The Secret Weather Window That Can Make Your Disneyland Vacation An Unexpected Delight

Even though rain can be a little hiccup for your Disney vacation, there's plenty of opportunity in it as well. For instance, lines for rides, particularly those that have large outdoor queuing areas, will likely see a drop in waiting times. Be aware that some rides close during the rain — including the Mad Tea Party in Disneyland and the Golden Zephyr in California Adventure — but overall, most attractions stay open, and some of the most popular rides are easier to get on to.

With the rains fending off larger crowds, you can also get lucky dining at normally booked-up restaurants. For instance, the Blue Bayou is one of the park's most popular spots, but on a rainy day when some visitors decide to cancel their trip, there could be more walk-in availability. Reservation cancelations are permitted up to two hours before dining time, so those scared away by the rain could free up a spot at the last minute. As a bonus, Blue Bayou has an indoor dining experience as well, so it's an opportunity to dry off during the day.

For the unfortunate, extremely rainy conditions, the parks have been known to give away free passes from time to time so that you can visit on a different day. You can't bank on this happening every time it rains, but there's a possibility that you can arrange to return with better weather. Consider swapping your plans around if this does happen, and spend your time at the resort during rainy weather. All in all, while it may be disappointing at first, Disneyland in the rain can be unexpectedly delightful with lower crowds, fewer wait times, and fun adventures.