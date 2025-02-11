The Secret Weather Window That Can Make Your Disneyland Vacation An Unexpected Delight
Hollywood gets some things wrong about Los Angeles, and there's a commonly believed myth out there that SoCal is always sunny all the time. In reality, the Golden State experiences its fair share of inclement weather, too. If you find yourself visiting during one of these rainy windows of time, it can feel incredibly unlucky, especially if all you wanted to do was to experience the California sunshine. However, there is one massive upside to a rainy day, and it has to do with one of the area's most-visited tourist sites: Disneyland, located in the iconic family-friendly destination of Anaheim.
While continuously variable, the "rainy season" in California could be considered November through March when the state typically receives about 75% of its overall annual precipitation. If you're planning a Disney getaway during this time, you may be facing the possibility of rain. But don't get too worried if this weather is imminent in the forecast during your vacation. Not only does the rain deter some visitors from coming to the parks (a perk in itself considering Disney's crowds during the holiday season), but there's also an opportunity to experience the happiest place on earth in a whole different way with rain showers. While it may feel like an inconvenience, there are plenty of tips and tricks to make your Disneyland vacation an unexpected delight during this kind of weather.
Tips for spending a rainy day at Disneyland
Don't fret if the forecast predicts rain during your Disney stay. First, be sure you're fully equipped with rain gear like waterproof shoes, a water-resistant jacket, umbrella, a change of socks or dry clothes, and a stroller cover. If you bring a stroller, you can store your other belongings inside to keep them dry, as well. Also, consider bringing a towel with you. This way, you can wipe down your personal belongings throughout the day and dry off the ride seats too. The parks sell rain items, but they're not inexpensive souvenirs — a child's umbrella can cost up to $20, while Disney's signature plastic ponchos will cost $10 to $12 and are subject to availability. Multiply that by the number of family members you have, and it definitely adds up!
If hauling all of this gear doesn't sound like a whole lot of fun to you, consider renting a locker to stash away your belongings when it's not raining or to keep things dry. Lockers inside the park range from $7 to $10 per day. However, they are only accessible during park hours, so don't forget to retrieve your items when you depart. Lastly, keep in mind that weather conditions can change the parks' regular hours. Disneyland will indicate on the day of on the Disney app if operating hours are changing due to inclement weather. This will help you plan accordingly and avoid any nasty, rainy surprises.
Perks of Disneyland in the rain
Even though rain can be a little hiccup for your Disney vacation, there's plenty of opportunity in it as well. For instance, lines for rides, particularly those that have large outdoor queuing areas, will likely see a drop in waiting times. Be aware that some rides close during the rain — including the Mad Tea Party in Disneyland and the Golden Zephyr in California Adventure — but overall, most attractions stay open, and some of the most popular rides are easier to get on to.
With the rains fending off larger crowds, you can also get lucky dining at normally booked-up restaurants. For instance, the Blue Bayou is one of the park's most popular spots, but on a rainy day when some visitors decide to cancel their trip, there could be more walk-in availability. Reservation cancelations are permitted up to two hours before dining time, so those scared away by the rain could free up a spot at the last minute. As a bonus, Blue Bayou has an indoor dining experience as well, so it's an opportunity to dry off during the day.
For the unfortunate, extremely rainy conditions, the parks have been known to give away free passes from time to time so that you can visit on a different day. You can't bank on this happening every time it rains, but there's a possibility that you can arrange to return with better weather. Consider swapping your plans around if this does happen, and spend your time at the resort during rainy weather. All in all, while it may be disappointing at first, Disneyland in the rain can be unexpectedly delightful with lower crowds, fewer wait times, and fun adventures.