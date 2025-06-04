Missouri's Largest State Park Is A Perfect Midwest Mountain Paradise With A Dazzling Lake And Recreation

Lake of the Ozarks State Park came to be as part of the National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933, which reclaimed farmland for recreation in the aftermath of the Great Depression. Today, it is covered by 12 trails through which you can explore the park while taking in wide lake views, uncovering hidden streams and springs, and much more. The routes are suitable for hiking and biking, and three of the trails, such as the nearly 14-mile long Trail of Four Winds, are ideal for horseback riding. For a more subterranean adventure, you can even explore Ozark Caverns, subterranean recesses fill with bats and unusual rock formations — there are daily guided tours through the summer months.

The Lake of the Ozarks itself was created in 1931 with the construction of the Osage River's Bagnell Dam. It spans an enormous 55,000 acres, and for visitors to the state park it is easily accessible, offering many alluring reasons to take to the water. With 80 miles of lakefront shoreline, the park offers two sandy swimming beaches that are the ideal place to relax and unwind between dips in the water, as well as two marinas for boating (there are boat for hire facilities for pontoons, fishing boats, and skiing vessels).

One unique attraction at Lake of the Ozarks State Park is the perfectly-named Aquatic Trail. Listed alongside the hiking trails on the Missouri State Parks website, the Aquatic Trail takes boaters on a tour around the lake, introducing them to the diverse habitats of the park with explainers describing the ecosystems the park supports and the challenges the nature faces. The nearby dreamy and underrated Osage Beach resort, which isn't in the park but is a short drive north, is also worth visiting.