Rustic Meets Luxury At 'America's Premier Wilderness Resort' On A Serene Lake In The Ozark Mountains
Missouri may not be on your radar if you're searching for your next outdoor adventure — but it should be. With 93 state parks and historic sites, including Hawn State Park with its canyons, cliffs, and creeks, Missouri offers plenty of options for exploring the great outdoors. In particular, the Ozark mountains, which can be found across parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas, is a gorgeous region where you can enjoy stunning views, connect with nature, and encounter wildlife.
If you're headed this way, book a stay at Big Cedar Lodge, located in Ridgedale in southern Missouri. Self-described as America's premier wilderness resort, this 4,600-acre beauty will give you the rugged outdoor experience you crave without compromising on the amenities and services you need. There are a variety of accommodations to suit your style, including cozy cottages, stately lodge rooms, rustic log cabins, and glamping and camping options. You'll also find a spa, a 50,000-square-foot activity center, several restaurants, and championship golf courses designed by legends of the sport, including Tiger Woods. Regardless of when you choose to visit, you won't run out of activities to keep you entertained.
As of the time of writing, Big Cedar Lodge had an overall rating of 3.4 stars on Yelp and 4.5 ("Very good") on Tripadvisor. One recent guest noted on Yelp that the resort "offers a stunning blend of rustic charm and modern comfort. The attention to detail in the decor is awe-inspiring, with ... an overall aesthetic that perfectly captures the essence of an upscale outdoor retreat." She said that there was room for improvement but that overall, it was "a pleasant escape into nature without sacrificing comfort."
Enjoy spring and summer warmth at Big Cedar Lodge
While weather plays an important part in your vacation, Big Cedar Lodge provides such a wide range of activities, both indoors and outdoors, that you can safely plan a stay any time of the year. Spring in Missouri has warmer weather, but cooler evenings and more rainfall, as it is the wettest season of the year. Start your day off with morning yoga at the summit for some fresh air and a breathtaking view of the Ozarks. Head over to Bent Hook Marina to rent a kayak or canoe and explore Table Rock Lake at your leisure. Rent an electric cart for the Top of the Rock Lost Canyon and Nature Trail, which will take you past verdant mountain foliage, waterfalls, and plenty of wildflowers, as well as dogwood and redbud trees in full bloom. After a long day of exploring, go for a soothing soak in one of the outdoor heated pools.
Summer weather can be hot and muggy, but with lots of sunshine — the perfect weather for jumping into the water. Enjoy the saltwater pools at the Swimmin' Hole or try water-skiing or wakeboarding in the lake. Tee off at one of five incredible golf courses, where you will be surrounded by spectacular natural beauty — and even free-ranging bison at the Buffalo Ridge Springs course.
If you're with the family, be prepared for never-ending excitement at the aptly named Fun Mountain. Zip around the go-cart track or climb past obstacles on the Timber Ridge Ropes Course (both open seasonally). Silver Dollar City in nearby Branson (about 30 minutes away) is another option for summer fun if you want to try out one of the best amusement parks in the U.S.
Enjoy fall and winter festivities at Big Cedar Lodge too
Fall is arguably the best time for a scenic Ozarks vacation — plus, you avoid extreme temperatures. The Ozarks, famed for their stunning fall colors, come alive from mid-September to November, so leaf-peeping excursions are a must — take a guided nature walk to view this spectacular landscape on foot. At the lodge, Cedar Fest — a family-friendly celebration of autumn — will be in full swing. Paint pumpkins, create fall crafts, and go on a fall foliage cruise on the Lady Liberty. The 21-and-up crowd can take an adults-only chuckwagon tour and enjoy a wine or beer by the lake. If you're here around Halloween, you can find your way out of the Haunted Ozarks Lost Souls Maze and warm up with s'mores around the campfire.
Planning a trip during cozy season? If winter conjures up images of sipping hot cocoa by the fireplace, the smell of cinnamon, and dazzling Christmas lights, then you'll enjoy a holiday stay at Big Cedar Lodge. Build and decorate gingerbread houses, enter a baking contest, and skate on a rink overlooking Table Rock Lake. Children will love the enchanting tree-lighting ceremony, as well as private room visits from Santa or his elves, while there are mixology classes for adults who want to learn how to create their own signature cocktails. If you wish to simply relax over the holidays, visit the on-site spa. For fine dining par excellence, head to the Worman House Bistro and try the Chilean seabass or the bourbon-glazed beef short ribs. For unique handcrafted cocktails, casual vibes, and lively entertainment, head down to Buzzard Bar. Whether you're planning a springtime family vacation, a summer getaway with friends, or a fall couple's retreat, exquisite natural beauty and warm hospitality await you in the Ozarks.