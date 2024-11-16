Rustic Meets Luxury At 'America's Premier Wilderness Resort' On A Serene Lake In The Ozark Mountains

Missouri may not be on your radar if you're searching for your next outdoor adventure — but it should be. With 93 state parks and historic sites, including Hawn State Park with its canyons, cliffs, and creeks, Missouri offers plenty of options for exploring the great outdoors. In particular, the Ozark mountains, which can be found across parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas, is a gorgeous region where you can enjoy stunning views, connect with nature, and encounter wildlife.

If you're headed this way, book a stay at Big Cedar Lodge, located in Ridgedale in southern Missouri. Self-described as America's premier wilderness resort, this 4,600-acre beauty will give you the rugged outdoor experience you crave without compromising on the amenities and services you need. There are a variety of accommodations to suit your style, including cozy cottages, stately lodge rooms, rustic log cabins, and glamping and camping options. You'll also find a spa, a 50,000-square-foot activity center, several restaurants, and championship golf courses designed by legends of the sport, including Tiger Woods. Regardless of when you choose to visit, you won't run out of activities to keep you entertained.

As of the time of writing, Big Cedar Lodge had an overall rating of 3.4 stars on Yelp and 4.5 ("Very good") on Tripadvisor. One recent guest noted on Yelp that the resort "offers a stunning blend of rustic charm and modern comfort. The attention to detail in the decor is awe-inspiring, with ... an overall aesthetic that perfectly captures the essence of an upscale outdoor retreat." She said that there was room for improvement but that overall, it was "a pleasant escape into nature without sacrificing comfort."